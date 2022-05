Police are searching for a driver who hit and injured two women who were getting out of an Uber Saturday morning. Two women were being dropped off by an Uber on the 3700 block of Hemlock St. Once they got out of the car, they stepped in front of a vehicle traveling towards them which hit them, police said. The vehicle fled the scene but was later located, unoccupied and was impounded by police. The driver has not been found.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO