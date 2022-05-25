ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville Spokesman

Promise: Clackamas County ballots counted by June 2

By Jim Redden
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGzAh_0fpxn3vz00 Clerk Sherry Hall sends a schedule for counting defective ballots to the Oregon secretary of state.

Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall promises election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2 — 11 days before Oregon law requires the results to be certified.

Hall made the commitment in a Tuesday, May 24, memo to Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who had requested the schedule last week.

The memo also said the county had received 116,012 ballots by Tuesday, the last day it is legally required to count them if they are postmarked by May 17, primary election day. That is required by a new state law.

The memo also said 57,550 had been counted. A total of 38,381 ballots remained to be duplicated so they could be counted as of 7 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the memo said.

Each ballot must be duplicated by a two-person team consisting of people from different political parties, usually a Democrat and a Republican. The memo includes a shift chart and estimates of how many ballots will be duplicated and counted each day.

"Based on 20 ballots per team per hour, we estimate that the latest count of 38,381 ballots that we know require duplication, elections staff should duplicate anywhere from 4000 to 10000 ballots each day. The time estimate to complete the duplication efforts of the 38,381 ballots ranges from four days to nine days," the memo said.

The county has launched a new website devoted to the primary election count with updated figures and additional information about the problem created by blurry barcodes on most ballots. It is being updated each evening and can be found here.

Hall's memo can be found here.

A previous Portland Tribune story on the issue can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
Wilsonville Spokesman

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being countedMetro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with 54% of the vote on Sunday, May 29. Her closest challenger, Alisa Pyszka, has 32%. Even though only around 77% of the ballots have been counted in Clackamas County, Peterson is leading Pyszka by enough there that she will not fall below 50% by the time the results will be certified...
Wilsonville Spokesman

League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson.The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process. As we all know, loss of faith in election integrity can have a direct impact on voter participation and faith in our democratic system. We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. Ballot-handling protocols must be reviewed, refined and followed to the letter, and election officials must be held accountable for missteps. Oregon's well-earned reputation for safe and secure elections is at stake. Marge Easley is a board member for Clackamas County's League of Women Voters chapter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Wilsonville Spokesman

It's time to restore trust in Clackamas County elections

Pamplin Media Group editorial board: Sherry Hall must leave clerk's office and make room for qualified candidate Catherine McMullen Clackamas County's elections clerk, who has made a litany of ballot mistakes in her 20-year tenure, should be removed from office. Calling for the county's clerk to resign or be recalled after her latest disastrous antics was an easy decision for Pamplin Media Group, since it was a decision that we've already made — repeatedly. Our editorial board called for her removal in 2010, after Sherry Hall's office cost the county an extra $120,000 by misprinting ballots to include a...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Readers' letters

Readers advocate for a new Clackamas County clerk and against a potential Aurora Airport runway extensionWe need change after Clackamas County clerk fiasco The county clerk administers and conducts all local, state and federal elections for Clackamas County, a job the current county clerk struggles to perform. The May 17 election was poorly planned and executed. As a result of this dismal performance, we have an unacceptably long delay in reporting the election results. On election night, the Oregon Secretary of State said, "the county's reporting delays tonight are unacceptable. Voters have done their jobs, and now it's time for...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Oregon#Election Day#Politics Local#Election Local#State#Democrat#Republican
Wilsonville Spokesman

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductorSecretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk. Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Decluttering leads to new book by former Oregon governor

Barbara Roberts focuses on themes of public life over decades; 'my passion is still strong for those causes' When many older people downsize their housing, it results in a lot of trash or recycling. For Barbara Roberts, it resulted in another book. "A Voice for Equity," published by NewSage Press of Tillamook, consists of 22 of her speeches — all but two made after her term as Oregon's 34th governor from 1991 to 1995. She spoke about the book at an appearance at the Oregon Historical Society and in a recent interview. Roberts, who turned age 85 in December,...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Opinion: Clackamas County elections are foundation of democracy

Charles Gallia: Clerk Sherry Hall is up for reelection, and her opponent, Catherine McMullen, has taken the time to educate herself and become certified on elections.A friend pointed out that our national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," ends with a question mark. The question is whether or not the idea of democracy, our democracy, still exists. The idea is predicated on the consent of the governed, our will to be governed. This idea of ours, this democratic experiment, relies on people agreeing to and respecting government institutions. Elections are a cornerstone. That foundation has been shaken several times lately. The...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility.I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs. I ended my tenure as a Clackamas County employee in 2016, under...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon politics taking shape post primary

National parties and political observers assess the results of the May 17 election.The votes are still trickling in from last Tuesday's primary, but the local and national prognostication for the general election in November is in full swing. Voting drip, drip, drip The votes keep coming in from mailed ballots that must arrive by the end of business Tuesday and from the backlog of botched ballots in Clackamas County that have to be duplicated because of a printing error. As of 3.p.m. on Monday, May 23, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reports 1,074,251 ballots have been returned out of...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Opinion: Did Sherry Hall attempt to undermine election process?

Wayne Potter: Clerk's ineptness or deliberate sabotage means she has every reason to resign.Clackamas County's elections clerk has failed in her leadership during the May 17 primary election. The current primary election ballot counting fiasco completely falls on the back of Elections Clerk Sherry Hall. I don't know whether it was caused by her attempt to purposely undermine the existing election system or just pure leadership ineptness. It doesn't really matter if it is either of these reasons, because she currently has every reason to resign. Hall has clearly demonstrated that she is not capable of being competent enough to organize the next election. She should just resign and move on. I would also support an investigation by the Legislature or by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. I say this because we need to determine if Hall's efforts were designed to undermine our county elections system. Wayne Potter is a resident of Oak Grove, a neighborhood in unincorporated Clackamas County. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

McLeod-Skinner complains about Clackamas County vote count

The official complaint alleges a Schrader campaign observer was allowed earlier access to watch the process.More problems surrounding the ballot fiasco in Clackamas County surfaced Thursday, May 19, after Jamie McLeod-Skinner's campaign filed a formal complaint saying that they weren't given equal access to observe the tallying process. McLeod-Skinner leads incumbent Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader in the Democratic 5th Congressional District primary election. But the final results are being held up by the slow hand count being conducted in the county because of blurry barcodes on many ballots. Only a small fraction of the county's ballot results have been posted...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Incumbent Clackamas County board members heading for runoffs?

UPDATE: Sonya Fischer, Paul Savas both in top two, but final results could flip current leaders in May 17 primary election countClackamas County commissioners seeking reelection might have to wait until November to determine whether they'll earn enough votes to serve another four years. County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas will likely be in the top two of the May 17 count, but it's too early to say whether any candidate will earn the 50% necessary to avoid a November runoff. Winners in either race will not be known until June following Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's announcement earlier...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Fagan: Clackamas County Elections delays 'unacceptable'

Secretary of State blasts slow results, lack of communication from county officials as key races remain in limbo.State officials are unhappy with how Clackamas County Elections handled Tuesday night's primary election, calling slow results and delays "unacceptable." In an emergency meeting on May 18, Clackamas County Administrator Gary Schmidt announced adding another 200 employees from different departments to work shifts at the elections office, on top of the 37 employees previously reallocated. Clackamas County was hours behind the rest of Oregon's 36 counties in reporting results to the state from the Tuesday, May 17, election. Those delays left the final...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Amid major delays, Clackamas County leaders slam election clerk

County administrator says he's reassigning up to 200 people from other departments to help with the vote count.Smudged barcodes on voter ballots have thrown the Clackamas County primary elections — and results of a number of big races in the county and beyond — into turmoil that will likely take weeks to solve. On Wednesday, county leaders blamed the independently elected county clerk, Sherry Hall, for not accepting offers of help sooner. "The fact that they were behind in issuing results is no surprise," said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith. "They have known about the blurred bar codes for weeks....
Wilsonville Spokesman

Ballot count confusion marks Oregon primary results

Slow count in Clackamas County hinders results in some primary election racesWednesday dawned with Oregon politics in a bleary state after a Tuesday night filled with upsets, slam-dunks, close calls and voting breakdowns. In spite of any primary election hangover, the state now moves on to what's already a hyperactive and historic election in November. "The general election starts Wednesday — full court press," said Betsy Johnson, the former state senator mounting a bid for governor without any party affiliation, on Tuesday night. Among the developments the morning after: As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Savas, West lead early returns in Clackamas County board races

Ballot error likely to delay final results from May 17 primary election until JuneOne incumbent and one city councilor hold the early leads in races for open positions on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, with Paul Savas leading Position 2 votes and Ben West the frontrunner for Position 5. Savas and West will both need more than 50% of the final tally to avoid a November runoff election with the candidate getting the second-most number of votes in each race. Final results will likely not be confirmed until June following Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's announcement earlier this month...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

'Moon tree' planted in Wilsonville the

The rare sapling sprouted from one of 500 seeds that orbited the moon on the 1971 Apollo 14 missionDespite standing only a few feet tall, a new Douglas fir sapling planted in Wilsonville's Memorial Park last month sprouts from seeds that have soared to astronomical heights. The newly-planted "moon tree" is raised from one of approximately 500 seeds that were on board during the Apollo 14 mission of 1971 and carried by astronaut Stuart Roosa. The astronaut lived and trained as a pilot in Central Oregon, according to the Oregon Travel Information Council. The seeds of various tree species orbited...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Salinas, Erickson hold leads in new 6th Congressional District

Oregon gained the new district after the 2020 Census; results are impacted by slow returns from Clackamas CountyDemocrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson appear to have won their party nominations for Oregon's new 6th District seat in the U.S. House. Salinas, a state representative from Lake Oswego since 2017, was ahead of Carrick Flynn in the field of nine Democrats. According to results updated Wednesday morning by the Oregon Elections Division, Salinas was drawing about 38%, Flynn 19%, Cody Reynolds of Tualatin 12%, and former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith, 10%, others trailing. A D V...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Softball Slideshow: Wilsonville 2, Lebanon 1

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's win over Lebanon. Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's 2-1 win over Lebanon at Wilsonville High School on Friday, May 27. Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
46
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy