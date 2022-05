HIGH POINT, N.C. — As the class of 2022 prepares to graduate high school, we’re shining a spotlight on seniors who are excelling in academics, athletics, and life. Eighteen-year-old Vilayvanh Phanhvanh is undoubtedly one of those students. Her uncle brought her to North Carolina from Laos when she was 4 years old but the tragedy in her life started much earlier.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO