Register now for fall kindergarten in Gladstone, North Clackamas

Children who turn 5 on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for free programs at various locations.

If you have a child who will turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, it's time to register for kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year.







North Clackamas free, public kindergarten programs take place at various schools throughout the Milwaukie, Oak Grove and Happy Valley. For more information, visit nclack.k12.or.us or call your nearby elementary school.

Gladstone's free, public kindergarten is at the Gladstone Center for Children & Families. Families can register at gladstonekids.com/kinder.