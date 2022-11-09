How To Watch ESPN and ESPN2 Without Cable

Watching your favorite sports on ESPN and ESPN2 isn’t left solely to a cable subscription anymore. And it’s usually not the cheapest option either. You can stream ESPN and a multitude of other channels by choosing a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV . You can even live stream ESPN in-app with an ESPN Plus membership.

Whether you’re looking to have high definition replays of your top ranked sports moments, multi-screen viewing capabilities, or simply just a more affordable alternative to cable, this guide will help point you in the right direction. Read on to unlock your favorite sports channels and new channel lineup options, and ultimately, find the perfect streaming service for your next game day watch party .

Which streaming services offer ESPN and ESPN2?

You can stream ESPN channels such as ESPN2 and more on a variety of modern streaming services. It’s possible to watch ESPN without cable and stream ESPN through your favorite provider on a supported device . Our favorites include:

How to watch ESPN and ESPN2 with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is incredibly easy to sign up for. Simply visit the sign-up page, enter your information, and watch ESPN live on your device of choice through your live TV streaming service.

Hulu + Live TV is Hulu’s live streaming service that has recently expanded to include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus — technically allowing you to watch ESPN free once you pay for the “live TV” add-on. While the plan does have ad breaks, you can enjoy over 75+ live streamed channels and all of your favorite ESPN Plus exclusives. You can also enjoy local networks and major sport offerings without paying extra fees for a sports extra add-on. Hulu channels , sports networks, and your favorite NFL games are accessible in seconds through the easy-to-use Hulu app.

Access never-before-seen replays, commentaries, and series that can instantly upgrade your viewing experience. For just $69.99 per month , the whole family can enjoy the two bonus bundle inclusions, as well as Hulu’s extensive library of over 3,000 shows, movies, and Hulu Originals.

What sports offerings does Hulu provide?

Beyond the regular Hulu channels, Hulu’s traditional sports inclusions through its live TV channels have expanded to include your favorite sports networks plus the extensive ESPN Plus network, which offers instant access to favorites like MLB , NBA , and NHL games, ESPN College Extra, the Golf Channel, NFL games , foreign league games, and more. It’s the perfect choice of package for the sports fan who wants to go deeper in their watch experience. For the price, this option is the most well-rounded subscription service available for purchase for those looking to stream ESPN.

How to watch ESPN online with Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Live TV Channels Free Trial ? Sling Orange $40 31 No Sling Blue $40 41 No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47 No

What is Sling?

Sling TV has partnered with ESPN for a flawless sign-up experience. You can use your Sling credentials on the WatchESPN app for instant connection to your favorite shows.

Sling is relatively new to the streaming world, launching in February of 2015. It remains extremely competitive for its price point, offering users a variety of live channels and sports options they’ll love.

What sports offerings does Sling provide

Sling gives viewers an affordable viewing experience that covers all of your sports favorites . The service currently offers ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, TBS, Fox Sports, and TruTV. It’s the perfect choice for those who want a simplified viewing experience and who are comfortable with a smaller overall selection of channels .

How to watch ESPN online with FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Cost per Month Free Trial ? Pro $69.99 Yes Elite $79.99 Yes Ultimate $99.99 Yes Latino $33 No

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV works similarly to Sling and has also partnered with ESPN for its sign-up experience. Subscribers can visit ESPN’s watch portal and sign on with their credentials when prompted to select a TV provider. You can sign up for FuboTV today and access your ESPN favorites instantly.

FuboTV offers the most comprehensive lineup of live channel options , making it one of the most competitive services available. For just $69.99 per month , viewers can enjoy favorites like NBC, Fox, CBS, ABC, and local channels. This is rare to see, especially in a large-scale TV streaming service. You can also enjoy all of your favorite games and moments from NFL , NHL , MLB , college sports , and more — completely cable-free.

What sports offerings does Fubo provide?

FuboTV is one of the best platforms for sports fans , offering an extensive library of your sports favorites. You can view otherwise-premium shows and sports, including golf, tennis, boxing, MMA , NFL, NBA , and more. If you’re looking for a better-than-cable alternative that’s affordable and extensive, this is the choice for you. It also offers more cloud DVR storage than other subscriptions do, which is great for those who like to save their favorites for watching (and rewatching).

How to watch on supported streaming devices?

There are many ways you can enjoy the ESPN streaming service on your supported devices . The process is easy. Simply log in with your credentials, search your show or game of choice, and enjoy. Often, these devices might also include local networks and major sporting events with no sports extra add-on needed. It’s never been easier to enjoy your favorite sports moments. Below is a short list of platforms you can use for your next sports watch party.

PlayStation 4

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

AppleTV

Youtube TV

FuboTV (Listed)

Xbox One

Roku

How to watch on the ESPN app

You can also watch your favorite sports moments in seconds thanks to the convenient ESPN app. You can watch ESPN free (or at least part of its offerings) in-app. This is great for live sports events, podcasts, and radio stations. Download the app and sign up for ESPN Plus through the ESPN app to stream thousands of sports shows , commentaries, and more to your device of choice — all through your favorite sports networks. Input your login and payment information to begin streaming in minutes.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

The world of sports streaming is evolving. Live streaming sports is a more affordable alternative for sports fans that doesn’t compromise the viewing experience. Instead, enjoy even more platform-exclusive benefits when you choose to stream your sports favorites.

FAQs

What app has ESPN and ESPN2?

You can watch ESPN channels such as ESPN and ESPN2 on a variety of modern streaming services. Our favorites include Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. It’s possible to watch ESPN without cable and stream ESPN through your favorite provider.

Is ESPN2 on Amazon Prime?

You can watch ESPN2 live without cable on one of these streaming services: Hulu, Sling, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM.

Where can I stream ESPN2?

After getting a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV, you can stream from a variety of different devices and platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AppleTV, iPhone/iPad, Xbox One, Roku, Android, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart Tv, Samsung Smart TV, and LG Smart TV.

What is the cheapest way to watch ESPN2?

If you are looking for the cheapest way to watch ESPN and EPSN2, the Sling TV is the option for you. The Sling Orange plan allows you to watch ESPN, ESPN 2, and tons of other channels for only $35 per month, which is far below livestreaming competitors’ pricing.

