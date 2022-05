MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The June 7th primaries for the Republican Mississippi 3rd Congressional District are drawing near and candidate Michael Cassidy is vying for the seat. Cassidy’s last duty station was at NAS Meridian in 2016. Although he got off active duty in 2020, he continues to call Meridian home as a test pilot on the base and a part-time instructor pilot in the Reserves.

