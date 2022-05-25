Parents and families mourn worst school shooting in Texas history

Twenty-one. Twenty-one individual hopes, dreams and aspirations silenced forever. Why does this keep happening? Schools are supposed to be safe, nurturing environments for our children to grow and discover their unique interests, not environments where we wonder if we will ever see our children again. They should not be environments where we are required to teach active-shooter drills along with reading, writing and arithmetic, yet this is the reality of the education system today.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO