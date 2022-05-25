Parents and families mourn worst school shooting in Texas history

There is growing outrage over the police response at Robb Elementary School, with many questioning why it took over an hour for officials to take out the lone gunman. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.May 27, 2022.
Texas authorities are now admitting they botched the response to the school shooting in Uvalde, waiting too long to save children inside who were calling police to beg for help. 21 people died in the mass shooting. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Saturday TODAY.May 28, 2022.
The families of two of the children who died in Tuesday’s mass shooting that killed at least 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, sat down with TODAY to talk about the tragedy and how they want their kids to be remembered. Steven Garcia’s daughter Ellie was...
Just 48 hours after Irma Garcia was killed while protecting her students at Robb Elementary School, her husband of 24-years, Joe Garcia, died from a heart attack. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.May 27, 2022.
The teacher came to her door Wednesday evening, eyes puffy from hours of crying and almost no sleep. “What do you want me to say?” she asked a reporter. “That I can’t eat? That all I hear are their voices screaming? And I can’t help them?”
Following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many are asking what safeguards are in place to prevent this from happening again and what communities can do to help recognize early warning signs. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY at those red flags.May 26, 2022.
Twenty-one. Twenty-one individual hopes, dreams and aspirations silenced forever. Why does this keep happening? Schools are supposed to be safe, nurturing environments for our children to grow and discover their unique interests, not environments where we wonder if we will ever see our children again. They should not be environments where we are required to teach active-shooter drills along with reading, writing and arithmetic, yet this is the reality of the education system today.
Everardo Zamora from the Uvalde City Council discusses on TODAY the latest updates on the shooting at Robb Elementary School and how the community is holding up. He says it is “completely false” that it took 40 minutes for the police to arrive at the school. “This whole place was full of police officers.”May 26, 2022.
As TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie continues coverage of the Uvalde elementary school shooting, she remarks on the strength of the victims' families. “If these parents have the courage to tell these stories, then we have to have the courage to hear them,” she says. The 3rd Hour co-hosts also talk about how things must change so tragedies like this never take place again.May 26, 2022.
