Uvalde, TX

Parents and families mourn worst school shooting in Texas history

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies across Uvalde, Texas, are mourning the deaths of loved ones after...

Uvalde Shooting: New details around police response stir outrage

Texas authorities are now admitting they botched the response to the school shooting in Uvalde, waiting too long to save children inside who were calling police to beg for help. 21 people died in the mass shooting. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Saturday TODAY.May 28, 2022.
How to spot warning signs before a mass shooting

Following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many are asking what safeguards are in place to prevent this from happening again and what communities can do to help recognize early warning signs. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY at those red flags.May 26, 2022.
I’m a teacher. We’re always just waiting for our school to be next

Twenty-one. Twenty-one individual hopes, dreams and aspirations silenced forever. Why does this keep happening? Schools are supposed to be safe, nurturing environments for our children to grow and discover their unique interests, not environments where we wonder if we will ever see our children again. They should not be environments where we are required to teach active-shooter drills along with reading, writing and arithmetic, yet this is the reality of the education system today.
Uvalde council member says police arrived at school faster than reported

Everardo Zamora from the Uvalde City Council discusses on TODAY the latest updates on the shooting at Robb Elementary School and how the community is holding up. He says it is “completely false” that it took 40 minutes for the police to arrive at the school. “This whole place was full of police officers.”May 26, 2022.
‘We have to have the courage’ to hear stories of Uvalde, Savannah Guthrie says

As TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie continues coverage of the Uvalde elementary school shooting, she remarks on the strength of the victims' families. “If these parents have the courage to tell these stories, then we have to have the courage to hear them,” she says. The 3rd Hour co-hosts also talk about how things must change so tragedies like this never take place again.May 26, 2022.
