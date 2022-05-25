ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lawmakers share mixed responses on guns amid Texas shooting

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden addressed the mass shooting at a Texas...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Uvalde Shooting: New details around police response stir outrage

Texas authorities are now admitting they botched the response to the school shooting in Uvalde, waiting too long to save children inside who were calling police to beg for help. 21 people died in the mass shooting. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Saturday TODAY.May 28, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristen Welker
TODAY.com

Former teacher writes heartbreaking post about how 'every teacher' fears a classroom shooting

When former teacher Angelle Terrell wrote down her feelings in a Facebook post after the tragic shooting at an elementary school Texas, she wasn’t expecting it to go viral. Beginning every sentence with “Every teacher you know has,” Terrell, 35, wrote a heartbreaking post about how, in her experience, all educators harbor deep fears about a classroom shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Guns#Lawmakers#Violent Crime#Nbc
TODAY.com

Students stage walkouts across U.S. to protest Texas school massacre

Thousands of students staged walkouts at schools and college campuses across the country Thursday to demand stricter gun control in the wake of the Texas school massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Starting at noon (ET), waves of students — some wearing orange, which is the color...
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Bipartisan lawmakers move to address gun control after Uvalde massacre

President Joe Biden has made it clear that he wants stricter gun laws despite firm Republican opposition and now a bipartisan group of lawmakers say work could be done to raise age limits for gun purchases and establish federal “red flag” laws. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Saturday TODAY.May 28, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
TODAY.com

Deputy sheriff lost daughter in Texas school shooting, governor says

The daughter of a deputy sheriff was one of the 21 people killed in Tuesday’s shooting at a Texas elementary school, the governor said Wednesday. “One deputy sheriff lost a daughter in that school,” Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters. The governor did not disclose the name...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Jimmy Kimmel breaks down on TV while talking about Texas school shooting

On Wednesday’s show, Jimmy Kimmel tearfully addressed the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 21 people, mostly children, at Robb Elementary School. “Here we are again on another day of mourning in this country,” Kimmel said. “Once again we grieve for the little boys and girls whose lives have been ended and the families that have been destroyed.”
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy