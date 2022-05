Hurricane Charley destroyed this mobile home in 2004, when four hurricanes struck Florida in six weeks. Credit: Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles report. Overshadowed by the statewide crisis in Florida’s property-insurance market, legislation to make mobile homes and manufactured homes safer during strong storms was signed into law Wednesday. The new law also lets state funding be used not only for retrofitting of hurricane shelters but also for construction of new ones.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO