The public can still use the Lake Michigan shoreline in front of private property. A federal appeals court affirmed that Indiana Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday. Property owners in the case argued the Indiana Supreme Court “took” part of their property when it made that ruling. Chris Kieser is an attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation — a nonprofit representing the property owners. He said the ruling changed his clients’ experience of their beach.

