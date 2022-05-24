BULLITT CENTRAL HIGH Class of 2022

Gas prices remain mostly steady across the commonwealth. Heading into the holiday weekend AAA says the price at the pump for a gallon of regular gas in Kentucky is $4.29 which is the same average as a week ago. Drivers are paying $4.32 in Covington today, $4.11 in Henderson and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a lot of debate going on once more about gun laws and whether or not they are sufficient to keep firearms out of the hands of potentially dangerous people, or even whether or not that is possible. In order to buy a gun legally...
For at least the third time in 30 days a school bus has crashed in Kentucky. On Thursday afternoon, a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) bus wrecked on the Gene Snyder Freeway (Interstate 265), Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Aaron Ellis told news outlets. The bus crashed at approximately 5:00...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual flea market is returning to the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend. The Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular features 500 booths that include antiques, jewelry, toys, clothing, household goods, food, collectibles and more. It started on Friday. It goes from 10 a.m. to 6...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Kentucky football coach was arrested Friday morning at a Lexington hotel. According to an arrest report, Hal Mumme was taken into custody by officers with the Lexington Police Department early Friday morning. Police said they were called to the Hyatt Regency on...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a building holding 66 years of memories, the students at Watson Lane Elementary walked the halls for the last time. The kindergarten through fourth grade students spent the day in their classrooms celebrating. In the fall, most students will be sent to a new JCPS...
It’s eight days until the primary election and Craig Greenberg, the then assumed Democratic mayoral frontrunner (and now, the nominee), is going door to door in Bon Air, competing with the sounds of barking dogs and small planes taking off from Bowman Field as he tries to give his sales pitch to those who answer their doors on a sweltering Monday afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An earthquake in South America was strong enough that it registered on seismographs in Kentucky. The quake happened at 8:02 a.m. Eastern time near Tirapata, Peru. It registered a magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale. A check of seismographs that are part of the Kentucky Seismic...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A family in southern Indiana said it's making payments on a swimming pool that was never delivered. Amy and Allen Chrisman's backyard has markers that show where a swimming pool is supposed to be after they had their fence torn down so it could be built.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Broadway convenience store that ended up in the heart of Louisville protests in 2020 is fighting back. When protests erupted across Louisville in 2020 after Louisville Metro Police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, Dino's was caught in the crossfire. The store was set on fire, looted and damaged.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the final day of school for Jefferson County Public School students, the administration is investigating a Male High School teacher for making racist and disrespectful remarks to at least one student. The incident was caught on a cell phone video and brought to the principal’s...
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The second in command at the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department is stepping down. The sheriff announced Chief Deputy Marcus Laytham has resigned to take a civilian position with the Louisville Metro Police Department. Laytham has spent 26 years in law enforcement. His last day will...
One of Louisville’s biggest and best music festivals, Forecastle returns to the Waterfront after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Jack Harlow, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator are set to headline. The three-day festival runs through Sunday. Here are the nine sets that we are most excited for this year.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal jury has found John Johnson, who also goes by the moniker “Grandmaster Jay,” guilty in his federal trial after being charged on two counts for pointing a firearm at law enforcement officers in September 2020 in downtown Louisville. During protests, the officers...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany High School increase its security measures Thursday after an anonymous school shooting threat was made, according to district officials. In a phone call to parents Wednesday evening, the district told parents that an anonymous phone call said there would be a shooting at the high school on Thursday, according to Assistant to the Superintendent Bill Briscoe.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-awaited expansion of Waterfront Park into west Louisville begins this fall, when Executive Director Deborah Bilitski said they're expecting to break ground of the first project of Phase IV. The first area that will be built in the 22-acre expansion between 10th and 14th streets...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana mother and her daughter now have a home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity Clark and Floyd Indiana, the Town of Clarksville and One Southern Indiana celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at the house on Newman Avenue. Donna Gray wanted...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A hit TV show, taped right here in Lexington, is being renewed for a second round. Relative Justice shows families taking each other to court to solve disputes. Executive Producer Ross Babbit says the show exceeded expectations. “We’re starting to tape the second season of Relative...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Albany Floyd County Schools will be in session Thursday, but with added security for the rest of the week and next week according to the assistant superintendent. Assistant Superintendent Bill Briscoe said school leaders have been alerting parents Wednesday night through recorded phone calls of...
