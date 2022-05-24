ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

BULLITT CENTRAL HIGH Class of 2022

Pioneer News
 4 days ago

Images from the Bullitt Central High School Class of...

wklw.com

Kentucky Gas Prices for Memorial Day Weekend

Gas prices remain mostly steady across the commonwealth. Heading into the holiday weekend AAA says the price at the pump for a gallon of regular gas in Kentucky is $4.29 which is the same average as a week ago. Drivers are paying $4.32 in Covington today, $4.11 in Henderson and...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Flea Market back at Kentucky Expo Center for Memorial Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual flea market is returning to the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend. The Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular features 500 booths that include antiques, jewelry, toys, clothing, household goods, food, collectibles and more. It started on Friday. It goes from 10 a.m. to 6...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme arrested at Lexington hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Kentucky football coach was arrested Friday morning at a Lexington hotel. According to an arrest report, Hal Mumme was taken into custody by officers with the Lexington Police Department early Friday morning. Police said they were called to the Hyatt Regency on...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Watson Lane Elementary closes its doors after 66 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a building holding 66 years of memories, the students at Watson Lane Elementary walked the halls for the last time. The kindergarten through fourth grade students spent the day in their classrooms celebrating. In the fall, most students will be sent to a new JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville’s Next Mayor? A LEO Profile Of Craig Greenberg

It’s eight days until the primary election and Craig Greenberg, the then assumed Democratic mayoral frontrunner (and now, the nominee), is going door to door in Bon Air, competing with the sounds of barking dogs and small planes taking off from Bowman Field as he tries to give his sales pitch to those who answer their doors on a sweltering Monday afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Peru earthquake felt by Kentucky seismographs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An earthquake in South America was strong enough that it registered on seismographs in Kentucky. The quake happened at 8:02 a.m. Eastern time near Tirapata, Peru. It registered a magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale. A check of seismographs that are part of the Kentucky Seismic...
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (5/27)

One of Louisville’s biggest and best music festivals, Forecastle returns to the Waterfront after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Jack Harlow, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator are set to headline. The three-day festival runs through Sunday. Here are the nine sets that we are most excited for this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Albany High School increasing security Thursday after 'not credible' shooting threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany High School increase its security measures Thursday after an anonymous school shooting threat was made, according to district officials. In a phone call to parents Wednesday evening, the district told parents that an anonymous phone call said there would be a shooting at the high school on Thursday, according to Assistant to the Superintendent Bill Briscoe.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Expansion of Waterfront Park to west Louisville will begin this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-awaited expansion of Waterfront Park into west Louisville begins this fall, when Executive Director Deborah Bilitski said they're expecting to break ground of the first project of Phase IV. The first area that will be built in the 22-acre expansion between 10th and 14th streets...
WEST LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

TV show taped in Lexington renewed for another season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A hit TV show, taped right here in Lexington, is being renewed for a second round. Relative Justice shows families taking each other to court to solve disputes. Executive Producer Ross Babbit says the show exceeded expectations. “We’re starting to tape the second season of Relative...
LEXINGTON, KY

