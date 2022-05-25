ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Coco Austin Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Reaction to Photo of Her Pushing 6-Year-Old Daughter in a Stroller: ‘Really, People?’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCD6o_0fpx3YiA00
Coco Austin. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Standing up to the mom shamers. Coco Austin slammed the "ridiculous" reaction to a photo of her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, riding in a stroller.

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave, More Celebs Clap Back at the Parenting Police

Read article

"Oh lord!! Really people?" the model, 43, wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, May 24, in response to the influx of opinions she received about the picture. "The world loves to criticize [literally] everything i do!"

Austin continued : "This stroller thing trending right now [and the comments] about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isn't there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you'd rather mess with my mothering? SMH."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxfw3_0fpx3YiA00
Courtesy Coco/Instagram

The Ice Loves Coco alum gave fans a glimpse into a day out with her family during a vacation to the Bahamas on Sunday, May 22, which featured the little one sitting in a pram , with an incredibly bored look on her face. “A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops ... Chanel is so over it unless there's something cool to see .. Her face transitions instantly ," Austin captioned the photo via Instagram.

Celebs Fight Back on Social Media

Read article

The picture sparked a debate among followers in the comments of her post, with some arguing that Austin and Ice-T were not letting their daughter "grow up" by walking around the mall with their parents. Other people, however, came to the California native's defense, explaining that it can sometimes be easier for a child to ride in a stroller during a long day. “You going to pick her up when she gets tired? Its not like she has a bottle and a pacifier. Relax," one follower wrote.

Austin and the "Body Count" rapper, 64, have dealt with criticism over their parenting choices on multiple occasions in the past.

“Chanel still likes my boobs,” Austin exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021, revealing that the then-5-year-old still breastfed on occasion . “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child . ... Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no."

Two months later, the dancer made headlines after she showed off Chanel's acrylic nails ahead of her school picture day. “For the special occasion, I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails. I love doing her hair. My little doll baby is what I call her,” Austin wrote via Instagram in September 2021.

After she received backlash for the manicure, Ice-T defended the way he and his wife choose to parent their child, explaining that "everybody parents differently" and that their baby girl is "loved" and "doing okay."

Celebrity Moms Share Breast-Feeding Pictures

Read article

“Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star said during an October 2021 appearance on The View when he was asked about the parenting criticism. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention .”

Comments / 6

Tara Renner
2d ago

Good for her. First, it's not anyone else's business how anyone chooses to raise their kids. Second, has no one experienced a tired child while on vacation? Holy H@ll, if all it takes is a stroller to make that child stop complaining, I'm all for it.

Reply
2
Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice T
Person
Coco Austin
Person
Jessie Cave
Person
Coco Chanel
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia James Sings Her Heart Out & Admits She’s ‘A Lil Pitchy’ in New Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James may not be trying out for The Voice anytime soon, but that’s OK. Shady Baby, whom Union shares with husband Dwayne Wade, doesn’t need a TV show or professional microphone to sing — she just needs passion and her thousands of devoted fans to admire her. Which, according to her latest Instagram video, she definitely has! The little girl posted a video to her official Instagram (@kaaviajames) today, featuring her belting out “It’s a Small World” for the camera. It’s the best! View this post on Instagram A...
MUSIC
Essence

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Relationship Status As Rumors Swirl That She's Back With David Adefeso

Rumors are circulating that the singer and Adefeso are back together after a warm Mother’s Day post he included her in, saying they're "best friends." Tamar Braxton publicly went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur David Adefeso, back in 2020. This came as a surprise to fans because she and Adefeso seemed so in love. She traveled with him to visit his family in Nigeria, gushed over him, and they looked genuinely happy — all for things to end in a less than pleasant way. But there are rumors that the two may be back or get back together, and Braxton isn’t completely shutting down such ideas.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroller#Atlantisbahamas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Scott Disick Reunites With His Kids After They Attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian Wedding: ‘Got My Baby’

Getting the band back together! Scott Disick couldn't have been happier to see his kids again after they attended Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker in Italy. "I got my baby," the Talentless cofounder, 38, captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 24, alongside a snap of one of his children fast asleep on a […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

142K+
Followers
17K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy