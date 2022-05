Sword Art Online Progressive's first movie is getting ready for its first home media release overseas, and has released some cool new art to celebrate! The Sword Art Online franchise will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year, and it has plenty of projects planned for the pipeline. Not only did it successfully continue from the TV anime with a brand new feature film, but it's preparing to continue these releases with a new movie scheduled to hit theaters throughout Japan later this year as well. So there's quite a lot to celebrate for fans of the franchise overall.

