Maria Mangram wins 2nd straight Coach of the Year award

Buy Now Brunswick High girls head coach Maria Mangram is named The News' Coach of the Year. Illustration by Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News

Complacency is not an issue at Brunswick High — girls head coach Maria Mangram has made sure of that.

Coming off a 19-win season that included a trip to the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs, the Pirates pushed even higher this past season, compiling a 27-2 record an appearance in the state quarterfinals.

Despite graduating The News’ MVP a season ago in Makaila Brown among three starters, Brunswick just kept rolling behind the direction of the 2022 Coastal Georgia All-Area Girls Coach of the Year.

“That’s just one of our expectations,” Mangram said. “We don’t expect to skip a beat. We expect to keep the ship sailing. We never want our ship to sink.

“For us, from a coaching staff perspective, we just continue to push kids and help them develop over time.”

The continued development throughout the Pirates’ roster resulted in the program’s first region title since 2017 and the right to host the first two rounds of the postseason.

While Shané Jackson and Shamya Flanders acted as the foundation holding up the team, Brunswick took advantage of its strength in numbers throughout the year. Early in the campaign, the Pirates regularly made full five-for-five shift changes.

Eight different players at least tied for the team-high in points in a game this season. Mangram’s ability to empower her players played a large role in back-to-back COTY honors.

“One of the things that we are big on is being a team player,” Mangram said. “Whether you’re the leading scorer or whether you haven’t scored a point, you’ve got to be a good teammate…

“We say, ‘I’m my sister’s keeper.’ They understand that it might not be your day, and if it’s not your day, let your sister have her day. But you still have to be supportive. Just because it’s not your day, don’t be a Debbie Downer on the people who are having a good day.”

The camaraderie radiating from the Pirates was obvious in anyone who took in a game at Brunswick Square Garden this past season.

Mangram has maintained her current crop of players is the most talented group she’s coached at one time, and she’ll get another year to make a push for a state championship with the same core.

But as another group of junior varsity Pirates rattle off undefeated seasons, don’t expect the standard to change at Brunswick anytime soon.

“It’s like, what are you going to do when that same group of girls, you’re playing the same ages, and now you’re on varsity,” Mangram said. “If you went undefeated as a freshman on JV, you should go undefeated later on too when you get on varsity.

“We just continue to push every day. We work out. We try to run a college prep program, so when the girls do go away they’re ready and capable of playing on the next level.”