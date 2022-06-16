Prime Day Amazon devices deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Ring doorbells, Fire sticks and more

Calling all deal hunters, it’s nearly time for Amazon’s annual shopping bonanza: Prime Day .

The dates have now been confirmed, kicking off on Tuesday 12 July at 00:01am and running through to 23:59pm on Wednesday 13 July, meaning it is just a few weeks away.

For the uninitiated, the two-day sale event is best known for whopping discounts on big-ticket items, offering you the chance to bag a serious bargain on everything from air fryers , robot vacuums , mattresses and beauty to Apple products , gaming consoles , laptops and other tech .

Should you be eyeing up one of Amazon’s own-brand devices, you’re in luck because the retailer, of course, slashes the price of its own tech, too. You can expect whopping offers on Echo speakers , Ring doorbells , Kindle ereaders , Fire tablets and so much more. The company has also just announced a brand-new fire 7 tablet (from £59.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and fire 7 kids tablet (from £109.99, Amazon.co.uk ). Both are available to pre-order now, and they’ll be released on 29 June, just before Amazon Prime Day.

As the discerning deal hunters that we are, we’re on hand to help you better understand the 48-hour shopping bonanza by answering all your burning questions and sharing the best deals you can expect on Amazon’s devices ahead of the big day. We’d recommend bookmarking this page so you stay very much in the know, as we’ll be updating it regularly.

Read more:

When will Prime Day deals on Amazon devices begin?

Unlike Black Friday, Prime Day is usually a more contained affair, running for just 48 hours. But this year that tradition seems to have gone out of the window. Early deals will be starting as early as 21 June with up to 50 per cent off top brands, and Amazon devices such as the Fire TV cube (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk ), Fire 7 kids pro tablet (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and blink cameras (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk ) will see price cuts of up to 60 per cent off from 8 July.

Some devices have already been given a seasonal price cut, including the Echo show 5 (was £74.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk ), ring home security (was £319.96, now £239.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and Echo dot (was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and are expected to be discounted even further.

Do you need Prime membership to buy Prime Day Amazon devices deals?

The short answer is, yes. Prime Day deals are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier – all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial , which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. While you won’t be charged, you will need to put in your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

What deals to expect on Prime Day for Amazon devices in 2022

When it comes to what you can expect, you’re in for a treat because, traditionally, Amazon dramatically slashes the price of its own-brand devices.

For example, during the 2021 sale, the Fire stick lite (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk ) was reduced by almost 40 per cent, making it just £18.99, which is a seriously sizable saving, especially when you consider its nifty tech. Similarly, Amazon’s Echo dot (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk ) saw its price go from £49.99 to £24.99. We’re expecting a very similar price drop for its smart speakers this year.

For the security conscious, if previous year’s Prime Day sales are anything to go by, we suspect there will be some great deals on Blink and Ring. For example, this Blink wireless HD security camera (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk ) was reduced by 45 per cent to a mere £55. Similarly, Amazon offered customers a Ring alarm five-piece kit (£219.99, Amazon.co.uk ) for just £129.

Despite being currently out of stock , we’re also expecting to see discounts on the 2019 Amazon fire 7 tablet (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk ), now that a new model has been confirmed for release in late June. Of course, in the lead-up and during the event, we’ll be keeping you in the know with the very best deals as they drop, so be sure to regularly check this page.

Last year’s best Amazon devices deals in the UK

Prime Day 2021 was a mammoth affair as the retailer offered an impressive selection of discounts across tech, but most importantly its own branded devices.

The Echo show 8 (£119.99, Amazon.co.uk ) was slashed by nearly 30 per cent to just £84.99, a huge saving considering it was newly released at the time.

There was also 50 per cent off its Echo dot 3rd gen speaker (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk ), making it just £19.99, which is particularly affordable owing to it being a great way to introduce smart tech into your home.

Bookworms were treated to a huge choice of discounts on Amazon’s own range of ereaders, too. The Kindle (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk ) for example was reduced to just £49.99 from £69.99. While the paperwhite, currently unavailable in new condition (from £110.86, Amazon.co.uk ) had a huge saving of more than 30 per cent, making it just £89.99.

For those who’re interested in tablets, the price of the Fire HD 8 (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk ) was slashed by nearly 60 per cent, setting customers back just £39.99, which frankly, is a bargain. Similarly, its Fire HD 8 kids pro (£139.99, Amazon.co.uk ) was half price – a measly £69.99.

We predict that the Prime Day deals will be just as good this year. They could be even better!

