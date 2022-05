Pavement parking should be banned because it puts people off walking in their neighbourhoods, according to a new report.Sustainable transport charity Sustrans, which commissioned the UK’s largest study of active travel in urban areas, described the practice as “discriminatory”.Some 56% of disabled respondents to the poll of 23,000 people said they feel welcome when walking or using a wheelchair or mobility scooter – known as wheeling – in their local area.People wish to feel safe and welcome while walking and wheelingXavier Brice, SustransThat is compared with 69% of non-disabled people.The survey also suggested that 55% of residents on low incomes...

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO