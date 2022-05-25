ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, Texas Woman Died After Falling Overboard on Cruise to Alaska

By Billy Jenkins
107-3 KISS-FM
 4 days ago
What happened on the Alaska Cruise where a Houston, Texas woman fell overboard? It’s a question that will be asked many times but we will probably never fully understand what took place. According to ABC 13 Authorities in Alaska are now looking into the events that lead up to 40-year-old Houston,...

insideedition.com

NRA Gun Convention in Texas Opens After School Massacre Despite Pleas From Houston Mayor for Postponement

Several star performers have pulled out of the National Rifle Association’s convention’s concert occurring this weekend in Houston, Texas, 300 miles away from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 21 people, 19 of them children, were slain by an 18-year-old with an assault rifle. It’s believed to be the 30th mass shooting at a K-12 school this year and the deadliest since 2012’s Sandy Hook massacre.
thebuzzmagazines.com

Maverick, age 2.5

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
truecrimedaily

Arkansas man arrested after allegedly killing couple over truck and fleeing to Texas

FLIPPIN, Ark. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was arrested in Houston, Texas, after allegedly fatally shooting a couple following an argument about a truck. According to KY3-TV, Dale Stikeleather wanted to purchase the truck from Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson. The affidavit obtained by KTLO-FM said on May 11, the couple was found dead inside their home on Mallard Terrace, and 9 mm cartridges were reportedly recovered from the scene.
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Splashway Waterpark & Campground

SHERIDAN, Texas — KHOU 11 News viewer Kristen answered our call for hidden gems in the greater Houston area, suggesting we drive about 90 minutes west of Houston to Sheridan, Texas, to check out Splashway Waterpark & Campground. "I love Splashway. My family’s been coming here for more than...
KTRE

11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) – An 11-year-old girl survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas by covering herself in blood, so the gunman thought she was already dead. Fourth-grader Miah Cerrillo is now struggling to cope with Tuesday’s massacre. Her aunt and godmother, Blanca Rivera, said the...
fox26houston.com

Looking for some family-friendly fun in Houston? Here's some suggestions

HOUSTON - Summer time is fun is revving up, and it’s time to put some events on your calendar that you may not know about, or you may have forgotten about!. Being the fourth-largest city in America, Houston‘s got your back for some fun in the suns The Greater Houston Moms website offers options galore!
kingwood.com

Looking For Their Families - Kingwood

What happens to someone who dies alone in their home, and has no next-of-kin to come collect their possessions? At least one of the people in the attachment is in that sad situation, and was a resident of Kingwood. The mission of the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is...
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
fox26houston.com

Man shot to death in west Houston after apparent heated argument, scene captured on video

HOUSTON - Officials say an apparent heated argument between two people led to one man getting shot to death in west Houston Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department say they were called to the 2900 block of W Sam Houston Parkway S. That's where a man was found shot several times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cw39.com

HCSO: Teen dies in shooting in Mission Bend area

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenage boy has died from a shooting incident on Thursday morning in Mission Bend, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Pavilion Drive in southwest Houston. The preliminary investigation discovered that a 16-year-old boy was outside of his home talking to a person or persons that are possible suspects. An altercation led to shots being fired, and the teen was wounded.
Click2Houston.com

Driver shot in head after shootout stemming from possible road rage on Houston’s south side, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after what they believe was a road rage incident that ended with a shootout between two groups in the South Loop Sunday morning. According to HPD Lt. Izaguirre, the incident began at around 3 a.m. at a southwest Houston nightclub where they said two vehicles, a white Pontiac and a Chevy Monte Carlo, were involved in a minor crash.
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

