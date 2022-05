For the ultimate game of the season, both Watford and Chelsea had very little but pride for which to play. With Watford already resigned to relegation and Chelsea with third place essentially wrapped up, we expected to see a bit more rotation in the squad and some of the fringe and academy players to get minutes. While the former was true, it seems likely that the academy had already been dismissed for holiday prior to this game, as none were even on the bench.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO