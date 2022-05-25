ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Lego store opens in Gresham

By Angel Rosas
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 4 days ago
Bricks and Minifigs offers enthusiasts new place to buy the colorful plastic bricks.

The line outside Gresham's new Lego-exclusive store, Bricks and Minifigs Gresham, on 540 N.W. Eastman Parkway, extended past several storefronts as hundreds of Lego enthusiasts eagerly waited to enter the new mecca in East County on Saturday, May 21.

The owner, Marc Perrault, said he couldn't contain his excitement as he slowly allowed groups of 20 to enter his store during its grand opening.

Perrault decided to enter the world of the colorful plastic bricks after 10 years as union organizer started to catch up to him.

"You know, union organizing is great, righteous and I think it is the right way to go, but it is really stressful," Perrault said. "People don't usually call their organizer unless they are having a really bad day, so it really got me."

One fateful day, when Perrault took his three sons to the Bricks and Minifigs store in Canby he noticed a sign in the store saying it was looking for more people to open franchises around Oregon.

The signage put the idea of opening his own Bricks and Minifigs store in Perrault's head, but it wasn't until passing another store in Portland and talking to the owner that he really believed the business venture would be possible for him.

After talking to the Portland store owner for over an hour and spending some time evaluating whether it was financially possible, Perrault decided to go for it and open his own shop.

"You know, I was looking to start a franchise for a while, but Lego is different (than other franchises) because it is something everyone has played with," Perrault said. "I mean, I can still remember some of the sets I played with as a kid. Deciding to open this place never felt like a risk."

Living in Happy Valley, Perrault searched far and wide for a location for his new store before finally settling on Gresham. "I liked the small town feel Gresham has," Perrault said. "Everyone around has been super cool and helpful."

On top of selling, buying and trading used and new Legos, Perrault also has plans to offer classes like coding, stop-motion movie classes and maybe some date-night build events for older Lego fans in the store's party room.

"I also want this place to be a safe place for kids to just hangout," Perrault said. "My wife is a special-needs teacher in schools, and I hope that that population feels comfortable coming and hanging out. I know Lego is big in that community."

