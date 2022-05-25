19 children killed in Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — While much of the attention has been focused on the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, 17 people were wounded. Among those, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo survived by covering herself in blood, so the gunman thought she was already dead. Miah’s aunt, Blanca Rivera,...
UVALDE, Texas — One dad who managed to be in the right place at the right time said he was able to assist a handful of law enforcement officers who helped children escape from the Robb Elementary campus. For safety's sake, Jesse did not want his last name used,...
UVALDE, Texas — Meghan Markle, who is married to U.K.'s Prince Harry, made an impromptu and unannounced visit to an Uvalde, Texas memorial dedicated to the 19 children and 2 teachers killed in an elementary school shooting on May 24. Dressed in jeans, a t-shirt and a baseball cap,...
SAN ANTONIO — When the students of Robb Elementary needed a safe haven during Tuesday's attack, they found it in an unlikely place. Some of the kids escaped from the school, ran across the grounds and found refuge at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home across the street. A local minister said they found their way into loving arms ready to help in a moment of crisis.
