Uvalde, TX

19 children killed in Texas school shooting

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death toll in the Robb Elementary...

www.10tv.com

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meghan Markle makes visit to Texas school shooting memorial

UVALDE, Texas — Meghan Markle, who is married to U.K.'s Prince Harry, made an impromptu and unannounced visit to an Uvalde, Texas memorial dedicated to the 19 children and 2 teachers killed in an elementary school shooting on May 24. Dressed in jeans, a t-shirt and a baseball cap,...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

As horror unfolded at Texas elementary school, some students sought shelter in an unlikely place

SAN ANTONIO — When the students of Robb Elementary needed a safe haven during Tuesday's attack, they found it in an unlikely place. Some of the kids escaped from the school, ran across the grounds and found refuge at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home across the street. A local minister said they found their way into loving arms ready to help in a moment of crisis.
