Bossier City, LA

Optimist Club of Bossier City grants $25k to educators

KSLA
 3 days ago

Crews search for missing Baton Rouge teen Wednesday

www.ksla.com

KTBS

Shreveport and Bossier City Police to hold safety checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department's Traffic Unit, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police are joining efforts to conduct special operation targeting impaired drivers in west Shreveport Saturday, between 10:00 p.m., and 3:00am on May 29th. The Bossier Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana State Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Retired Shreveport homicide detective named Grambling State University Police Chief

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University says it is ramping up campus security with the hiring of Rod Demery as its new Chief of Police. Demery is a retired Shreveport homicide detective and Navy veteran who went on to work as a special homicide investigator for the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in homicide and conviction integrity and later hosted three seasons of “Investigation Discovery, Murder Chose Me,” a television series highlighting his law enforcement career. He previously served as Chief of Police with the City of Beaver Falls Police Department in Pennsylvania.
GRAMBLING, LA
sbmag.net

THE EAST BANK: MAFIA

Old Bossier, the city’s historic downtown neighborhood, had struggled for decades. Like most communities in the US, the city had looked for ways to revitalize its downtown area but had always been faced with the challenge of how to go about the process and how to finance the project. Since knowing that a re-energized downtown would aid in the success of the new high technical jobs that were coming to the area, Bossier City took action.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

10 Bossier Parish teachers receive $25k grant to improve classrooms

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ten Bossier Parish teachers and teaching teams received $25,000 grants from the Optimist Club of Bossier City on Thursday, May 26. The money will be put toward making those teachers’ classroom projects a reality for next school year. This is the 30th year the club has put on its teacher grant program.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Early morning fire at Shreveport hookah bar

The program currently serves students at 19 colleges in South Carolina and eight national partner institutions, such as Grambling. The Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport is celebrating 30 years in business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo Middle Magnet student to compete in national spelling bee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee begins next week, and one of the contestants is from right here in the ArkLaTex!. Twelve-year-old Sahil Sachin Thorat attends Caddo Middle Magnet School. He enjoys solving Rubik’s Cubes, puzzles and he even taught himself origami at at age of seven!
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Local bills signed into law by governor

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Gov. John Bel Edwards has been busy signing bills into law from the 2022 Legislative Session. ACT 19—HB 15 Provides relative to the transfer of certain funds in the 42nd Judicial District (DeSoto Parish). ACT 24—HB 70 Designates a certain portion of Interstate Highway 20...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four men had been sentenced for their roles in the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in Maurice, Louisiana. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced the defendants as follows:
MAURICE, LA
KSLA

Nonprofit holds fishing tournament to raise money for kids in foster care

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nonprofit organization Pick it Forward for Orphans held a “Reelin’ for Kids” fishing tournament at Earl G. Williamson Park on Saturday, May 28. All proceeds from the tournament will help both children who are in foster care and those who have aged out of the system. Founder Jamie Jett said she loves to help others.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Jimmerson, McGuire plan fall wedding

John D. and Michelle Green Jimmerson of Ruston are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lilla Mary Elise Jimmerson, to Christopher Scott McGuire of Bossier City, LA. Chris is the son of Scott K. and Sharon Pugh McGuire of Benton, LA. Lilla is the granddaughter of Francelia B....
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Street dedicated to in honor of Sam J. Coleman

Sam J. Coleman was honored with a street dedication for his contributions to the Cedar Grove community.
SHREVEPORT, LA

