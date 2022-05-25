Optimist Club of Bossier City grants $25k to educators

A national database of Southern Baptist Convention personnel accused of sexual abuse includes 15 Louisiana pastors or church staffers – and local church officials said Friday they hoped public attention to the list could help prevent future such cases. Of the 15 names listed the previously secret 205-page database,...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Unit, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police are joining efforts to conduct special operation targeting impaired drivers in west Shreveport Saturday, between 10:00 p.m., and 3:00am on May 29th. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, May 28, Sam J. Coleman was honored with a street dedication for his contributions to the Elm Grove community. Shreveport City Councilman James Green was in attendance, along with Coleman’s family and friends. ”We are just so happy and pleased that we have...
GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University says it is ramping up campus security with the hiring of Rod Demery as its new Chief of Police. Demery is a retired Shreveport homicide detective and Navy veteran who went on to work as a special homicide investigator for the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in homicide and conviction integrity and later hosted three seasons of “Investigation Discovery, Murder Chose Me,” a television series highlighting his law enforcement career. He previously served as Chief of Police with the City of Beaver Falls Police Department in Pennsylvania.
Old Bossier, the city’s historic downtown neighborhood, had struggled for decades. Like most communities in the US, the city had looked for ways to revitalize its downtown area but had always been faced with the challenge of how to go about the process and how to finance the project. Since knowing that a re-energized downtown would aid in the success of the new high technical jobs that were coming to the area, Bossier City took action.
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – A letter to the parents of Dutchtown High School students is creating a lot of conversation in the community. One parent who has multiple students at Dutchtown High School shared a copy of the letter which you can find below: Good afternoon Griffin Parents, We hope you and your Griffin are […]
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ten Bossier Parish teachers and teaching teams received $25,000 grants from the Optimist Club of Bossier City on Thursday, May 26. The money will be put toward making those teachers’ classroom projects a reality for next school year. This is the 30th year the club has put on its teacher grant program.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee begins next week, and one of the contestants is from right here in the ArkLaTex!. Twelve-year-old Sahil Sachin Thorat attends Caddo Middle Magnet School. He enjoys solving Rubik’s Cubes, puzzles and he even taught himself origami at at age of seven!
Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brookshire Grocery Co. has launched a donation campaign so customers can give money to the families and community affected by the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Through June 4, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, and FRESH by Brookshire’s locations will have $1, $3,...
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Gov. John Bel Edwards has been busy signing bills into law from the 2022 Legislative Session. ACT 19—HB 15 Provides relative to the transfer of certain funds in the 42nd Judicial District (DeSoto Parish). ACT 24—HB 70 Designates a certain portion of Interstate Highway 20...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So far, 25 states have made it legal to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, and Louisiana could be next. A background check is all that’s required to buy a gun in Louisiana, and an owner can legally carry it in public as long as it’s visible.
4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four men had been sentenced for their roles in the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in Maurice, Louisiana. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced the defendants as follows:
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nonprofit organization Pick it Forward for Orphans held a “Reelin’ for Kids” fishing tournament at Earl G. Williamson Park on Saturday, May 28. All proceeds from the tournament will help both children who are in foster care and those who have aged out of the system. Founder Jamie Jett said she loves to help others.
John D. and Michelle Green Jimmerson of Ruston are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lilla Mary Elise Jimmerson, to Christopher Scott McGuire of Bossier City, LA. Chris is the son of Scott K. and Sharon Pugh McGuire of Benton, LA. Lilla is the granddaughter of Francelia B....
