The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that the County run spray grounds and pool will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 28th. “Union County is home to several spray grounds and a pool that our residents can use during the hottest months of the year,” said Commissioner Chair Rebecca L. Williams. “We encourage residents of all ages to come out and enjoy these family friendly facilities as we begin the summer season.”

UNION COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO