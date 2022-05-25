ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I’m a gypsy & wore a dress with 50,000 black crystals, a Swarovski Eiffel tower & 900ft of fabric – it wasn’t my wedding

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

WHILE some people think that less is more when it comes to fashion, they aren’t gypsy Savannah Paris.

The teen appeared on a TLC gypsy documentary and showed off how she got a very eye-popping pink and black dress made which featured 50,000 black crystals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOwQ0_0fpulaqy00
A gypsy had a custom-made pink dress for her Sweet 16 - and it certainly turned heads Credit: My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding/TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDNis_0fpulaqy00
The eye-popping pink and black dress featured 50,000 black crystals Credit: My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding/TLC

If that wasn’t all, the one-of-a-kind dress also had an Eiffel tower made of Swarovski and the skirt had 900ft of pink fabric.

Savannah appeared on My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding - even though she was not a bride tying the knot.

Instead, she wanted a show-stopping dress custom-made for her very extravagant Sweet 16.

Speaking to dressmaker Sondra, Savannah requested: “Make it look really flashy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ej95q_0fpulaqy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhx9V_0fpulaqy00

“I don’t want to feel like no one had that dress, I want to be like only I had it.”

Sondra got to work making the unique dress, and said: “I’m going to make Savannah Paris, a dress that represents Paris.

“She’s going to go down that Champs-Élysées sashaying in the most gorgeous black and hot pink dress they’ve ever seen.

“She will look like she’s come out of the Folies Bergere and Moulin Rouge, and then I’m going to put a 30 to 40 inch Eiffel Tower across her body diagonally.

“Around it, 50,000 black crystal stones to fill up the top and Eiffel Tower.

“Her skirt’s going to look like a can-can skirt, with at least 300 yards of pink fabric and then I’m going to split it open and build a cage under it that takes about 20 yards of boning and wire and the reason I’m doing that is because she’s gonna have a little cute French mini underneath.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

“Ooo la la.”

When the Sweet 16 arrived, Savannah could be seen descending a lavish set of stairs to greet her party guests in the unmissable dress.

Many people online were split when it came to their reaction to the pink gown.

One said: “OMG I FREAKING LOVE IT.”

Another disagreed, saying: “Looks so cheap yet cost so much…”

One person praised Sondra, saying: “This lady is actually awesome, yeah the dresses are tacky, but she’s making a fortune because she caters to the gypsies who want huge, expensive , sparkly, detailed dresses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opi9D_0fpulaqy00
Dressmaker Sondra showed off the Paris-themed dress she had designed Credit: My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding/TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127kHd_0fpulaqy00
The skirt was made from 900ft of pink fabric Credit: My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding/TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KpU11_0fpulaqy00
The one-of-a-kind dress also had an Eiffel tower made of Swarovski Credit: My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding/TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3fny_0fpulaqy00
Savannah could be seen descending a lavish set of stairs to greet her party guests in the unmissable dress Credit: My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding/TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijhKy_0fpulaqy00
Sondra got to work making the unique dress Credit: My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding/TLC

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Gypsies#Gypsy#Swarovski Eiffel Tower#Tlc
The US Sun

I’m an interior guru – vertical blinds & pine furniture make your home look dated & drab – the big mistakes to avoid

WE all want our homes to look cosy and inviting - but sometimes even despite our best efforts we end up achieving quite the opposite result. Offering a helping hand, Kate Conrad, interior design specialist for Madison & Mayfair, has revealed the biggest home transformation Don'ts and the five major errors which make your home dated and drab.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

I’m an Airbnb host and ‘Norman Bates’ guest trashed my apartment and left blood on the walls in six-month stay

AN Airbnb host’s nightmare guest left her apartment with blood covered walls, earning comparisons to the serial killer from Alfred HItchcock’s Psycho. The host is asking the rental company for help cleaning up after the departure of a guest she has dubbed “Norman Bates” due to the horrifying scene found in the rental following a six-month stay.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
449K+
Followers
26K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy