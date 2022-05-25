I’m a gypsy & wore a dress with 50,000 black crystals, a Swarovski Eiffel tower & 900ft of fabric – it wasn’t my wedding

WHILE some people think that less is more when it comes to fashion, they aren’t gypsy Savannah Paris.

The teen appeared on a TLC gypsy documentary and showed off how she got a very eye-popping pink and black dress made which featured 50,000 black crystals.

If that wasn’t all, the one-of-a-kind dress also had an Eiffel tower made of Swarovski and the skirt had 900ft of pink fabric.

Savannah appeared on My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding - even though she was not a bride tying the knot.

Instead, she wanted a show-stopping dress custom-made for her very extravagant Sweet 16.

Speaking to dressmaker Sondra, Savannah requested: “Make it look really flashy.

“I don’t want to feel like no one had that dress, I want to be like only I had it.”

Sondra got to work making the unique dress, and said: “I’m going to make Savannah Paris, a dress that represents Paris.

“She’s going to go down that Champs-Élysées sashaying in the most gorgeous black and hot pink dress they’ve ever seen.

“She will look like she’s come out of the Folies Bergere and Moulin Rouge, and then I’m going to put a 30 to 40 inch Eiffel Tower across her body diagonally.

“Around it, 50,000 black crystal stones to fill up the top and Eiffel Tower.

“Her skirt’s going to look like a can-can skirt, with at least 300 yards of pink fabric and then I’m going to split it open and build a cage under it that takes about 20 yards of boning and wire and the reason I’m doing that is because she’s gonna have a little cute French mini underneath.

“Ooo la la.”

When the Sweet 16 arrived, Savannah could be seen descending a lavish set of stairs to greet her party guests in the unmissable dress.

Many people online were split when it came to their reaction to the pink gown.

One said: “OMG I FREAKING LOVE IT.”

Another disagreed, saying: “Looks so cheap yet cost so much…”

One person praised Sondra, saying: “This lady is actually awesome, yeah the dresses are tacky, but she’s making a fortune because she caters to the gypsies who want huge, expensive , sparkly, detailed dresses.”

