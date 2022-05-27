ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Platinum Jubilee: All the food and drink deals over the bank holiday weekend

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ak6uU_0fpujB3L00

As Britons prepare to spend the four-day platinum jubilee weekend marking the Queen ’s 70 th year on the throne, restaurants, supermarket and food delivery services have launched special deals and discounts to help the nation celebrate.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to reach such a historic milestone, seven decades after she ascended the throne on 6 February 1952.

The extended bank holiday weekend, which starts on Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June, will see all four UK nations holding a series of big events to commemorate the occasion, from Trooping the Colour to a Platinum Party at the Palace concert , and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant to wrap the weekend up.

With tens of thousands of Britons planning to get involved in street parties, picnics and Big Jubilee Lunches throughout the weekend, many will be looking for the best deals and discounts for their royal feasting.

We’ve rounded up all the food and drink deals that you can enjoy during the bank holiday:

Gopuff

Instant delivery service Gopuff is giving customers a 25 per cent discount on its “Dine Like The Queen” food range from 1 to 7 June.

The range features more than 80 products of the Queen’s “favourite food”, Gopuff said, including dishes like English muffins with scrambled eggs and smoked salmon, Ham shavings and English mustard on sourdough bread, chicken with tenderstem broccoli, cauliflowers and carrots, and more.

According to the service, the range is “enough to feed a family of four for breakfast, afternoon tea, dinner and drinks during the entire jubilee weekend”. The 25 per cent discount could save you a total of more than £70.

Franco Manca

Get a free glass of prosecco when you order any of pizzeria chain Franco Manca’s jubilee specials over the bank holiday weekend.

The pizzas include a Meat Special, a Veg Special and a Vegan Special. While Franco Manca has not yet released the prices for the jubilee pizzas, their pizzas usually range from £5.95 to £9.95, with their latest special costing £10.25.

Tamarind Tiger

Grab your corgi (or borrow a friend’s) and head to the Tamarind Tiger, a takeaway Indian restaurant on Baker Street in London, which is giving away free Chicken Tikka Bowls to anyone who brings their corgi to dine with them.

The offer is available only available from Monday 30 May to Wednesday 1 June, so be quick to nab this bargain.

Al Dente

Al Dente, a small but beloved Italian eatery based in Fitzrovia, London, is combining the Queen’s platinum jubilee and the Italian Republic Day to bring this deal to customers.

To celebrate both occasions, the restaurant is giving away 100 Tricolore Gnocchi dishes from 12pm on Thursday 2 June, the first day of the bank holiday weekend and the Italian Republic Day.

Boots

Boots’ meal deals are already a bargain at £3.50 or less, but the health and beauty pharmacy chain has launched an exclusive and limited edition meal deal menu to celebrate the Queen’s jubilee.

The new meal deal, which is available now in participating stores, offers a snack and drink of your choice for £3.59, slightly more than a regular deal.

You can choose from items such as the Vegan Coronation Veggies Wrap, Honey & Mustard Chicken Sandwich, Summer Garden Style Salad, and Victoria Sponge Slice.

Aldi

Entering an Aldi competition could see you winning £500 in supermarket vouchers that can go towards your “ultimate jubilee bash”.

The discount retailer has launched its Jubilee Street Party Fund that will see 10 lucky winners receiving the Aldi vouchers to buy food, drinks and decorations from its jubilee range.

To enter the competition for the chance to make some serious savings, visit Aldi’s Facebook page and tag your local community Facebook group or a neighbour to enter.

Entries are now open until 8am on Thursday 26 May.

Tastecard

Tastecard, a restaurant discount card that offers deals across the UK, has launched a limited-edition platinum tastecard that new sign-ups can win.

Winners of the jubilee-themed card will get free meals for an entire year.

People who sign up for a tastecard between 18 May and 6 June stand a chance to win the platinum card, but you must also to dine out with tastecard before 6 June to qualify.

However, you can get a special 70-day free trial if you sign up within the same time period. The subscription usually costs £3.33 per month.

Max’s Sandwich Shop

Sandwich king Max Halley will delight Finsbury Park locals by giving away 100 Coronation Chicken sandwiches for free on Sunday 5 June from his sandwich shop.

The chef has partnered with Hellmann’s mayonnaise to create the special dish, whcih includes a creamy coronation sauce, chicken, pickled onions, mango chutney and crunchy Bombay mix, sandwiched between two slices of focaccia bread.

Head to Max’s Sandwich Shop between 11am and 3pm on Sunday 5 June. The 100 free sandwiches will be given away on a first come, first served basis, so be quick on your feet.

Burger King

Beween Monday 30 May to Sunday 5 June, Burger King is marking down the price of its Chicken Royale from £4.99 to just £1.99, to celebrate the Queen’s jubilee.

The Vegan Royale will also be marked down to £1.99 in the week leading up to the big weekend.

However, you have to download the Burger King app in order to claim the offer.

Burger King has also unveiled limited-edition Jubilee Crowns, which gives the fast food chain’s signature Burger Crown a royal makeover.

Designed by British artist Toby Triumph, the redesigned crown features 26 hand-drawn illustrations that each represent milestones from the Queen’s 70-year reign as well as Triumph’s own experience of growing up in the UK.

Greene King pubs

On Monday 30 May only, Greene King staff will be pulling pints across its 408 sites at the bargain price, which is the same as an average pint cost during the Queen’s 1952 coronation.

Anyone visiting a Greene King Local Pub or a Flaming Grill site will be able to claim a pint of Greene King’s IPA for just IPA by using the secret code word “1952” at the bar.

Visitors can only claim a maximum of one pint at the heavily-discounted price, so don’t forget your wallet.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Trader Joe's Just Added A Decadent Ingredient To Its Barbecue Sauce

Trader Joe's is known for many things but its toppings and seasonings prowess is definitely high on the list. Most notably, people go gaga for the grocer's spices. In the past few years, its Everything But the Bagel seasoning sparked a frenzy so fiery hot that there were tons of people buying bulk amounts and reselling the reserves online, according to The Takeout. Similarly, the umami flavoring caused major excitement (per MyRecipes) upon its release, as did an Everything but Elote seasoning blend.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Not just any cake: A Bollywood homage to queen for Jubilee

When Ajay Chhabra was asked to design a pageant performance to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, he knew what would make the perfect centerpiece: cake. Not just any cake, but Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 1947 wedding cake. The four-tier, nine-foot (2.7-meter) confection was dubbed “the 10,000-mile cake” at the time because it was whipped up with sugar, dried fruit, rum and brandy from all corners of the Commonwealth, from South Africa to the Caribbean to Australia and the South Pacific. Chhabra, a second-generation British Indian with Fijian heritage, wanted to use his segment of Sunday’s Jubilee pageant to...
WORLD
purewow.com

The 7 Best Wine Spritzers to Liven Up Every Party This Summer

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Wine spritzers have come a long way from the blush-toned sugar bombs advertised alongside wine coolers in the ‘90s. And...
DRINKS
SheKnows

Aldi Is Releasing Two New Summer-Inspired Flavors of Iced Coffee You Need to Try

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever wondered what summer in a cup tastes like, look no further than the refrigerated section of Aldi. The fan-favorite grocery is releasing two new iced coffee flavors in stores, and they’re absolutely perfect for an on-the-go cup of iced coffee this summer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💙🛒Aldi Favorite Finds🛒🧡 (@aldifavoritefinds) Aldi fan account @aldifavoritefinds spotted the new iced coffees in-store, revealing that the Barissimo Coffee brand is selling two flavors of the seasonal cold brew — Cookies & Cream and S’mores. Yum! Both iced coffees are...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Bank Holiday#Food Delivery#Republic Day#Platinum Jubilee#Food Drink#Britons#British#Trooping The Colour#A Platinum Party#Gopuff Instant#English#Fe
WWD

Brewing Up a Couture-like Coffee Brand in Paris

Click here to read the full article. People prize Parisian cafés for their history, charm and ambience — not necessarily their caffeinated beverages, which are typically unremarkable and frequently bitter and burnt-tasting. Which might explain why hipsters endure lines at places like Noir, % Arabica and Ten Belles, among the indie coffee roasters that have sprung up in the French capital in recent years, staffed with groovy-looking young baristas pouring smoother brews.More from WWDVuarnet RTW Fall 2022Chaumet Place Vendôme store reopeningInside the Clash de Cartier Party in Paris Now Momus, an upstart French coffee brand, seems poised to further disrupt the scene...
FOOD & DRINKS
geekspin

Coca-Cola is phasing out its Honest Tea product line

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea. The beverage manufacturer announced earlier this week that its Honest Tea product line will be phased out of Coca-Cola’s beverage portfolio at the end of 2022. The company, however, will continue to produce and distribute the “quickly growing” Honest Kids line of organic juice drinks.
ECONOMY
hunker.com

Sam's Club Is Hosting a Massive Free Sample Event

Who doesn't love free samples? There's really no better way to liven up a grocery store outing than with yummy morsels for your taste-testing pleasure. Plus, it's a great way to check out new eats without the commitment. Sam's Club understands the magic of free samples all too well, having revived its sampling program, Taste & Tips, a year ago after a 14-month-long hiatus due to COVID safety protocols.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

The Best Ice Cream Sandwiches, According to Frozen Treat Fanatics

Next time you get a treat craving, will you have the best of the best on hand? Our Test Kitchen sampled nine options to find the top ice cream sandwich brands. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Royal Family to join the public for a record-breaking lunch

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is almost here. To celebrate, members of the Royal Family will join the public at the Big Jubilee Lunches. Here's a timeline of events:. The celebrations will begin with the military parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday 2 June. On Friday, the Royal Family will attend a special service at St Paul's Cathedral.
WORLD
CNET

Normally $300, the Tovala Smart Oven Is Just $49 for Memorial Day Weekend

Feast your eyes on one of the biggest discounts we've found yet for Memorial Day Weekend. If you like home-cooked meals but don't totally love the cooking part, you might be a good candidate for a smart oven, specifically the Tovala smart oven, since it's designed to cook preassembled meals to perfection with just the scan of a bar code. The Tovala is a hybrid convection and steam oven and the company sells meals engineered to be cooked in it. But you can use it to make anything you want, of course. The fancy Wi-Fi-connected countertop oven is normally $299, but if your buy it now and order six weeks' worth of Tovala meals, you'll get the intelligent oven at a massively discounted $49.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Jewellery store workers reveal how to clean rings with simple toothbrush hack

Jewellery store workers have commented on an Australian woman’s video, warning not to use her baking soda “hack” to clean rings, earrings, and necklaces.The original video was posted by TikTok user @emmarararara, where she described how she would clean her sterling silver jewellery using baking soda.In the video, she revealed how she made her diamond rings go from “dull to shining”, using a bowl, baking soda, tin foil, and hot water.“You can use this on earrings, rings, necklaces — anything with real diamonds or fake diamonds,” the user explained.The way it worked was she put a piece of tin foil...
marthastewart.com

A Father's Day Brunch Menu for Dad That's Deliciously Over the Top

Does your dad love breakfast or brunch? Is he a guy who's bright and breezy in the morning and ready for a big meal? Or does he need a hearty breakfast and plenty of coffee to get going? If he relishes brunch classics, you'll want to make him this over-the-top menu to show just how much you care about him.
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Happy and Glorious: Royal collectables up for auction

A number of Royal artefacts, including Queen Victoria's bloomers and a tapestry of the Queen Mother, are to be auctioned. Other lots include a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh and a "surprise sphere" that opens to show the heads of Prince Charles and Lady Diana. The Happy and Glorious...
INDIA
The Independent

The Independent

673K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy