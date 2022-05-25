UNM-Los Alamos Graduation Moved To June 2

Los Alamos High School (LAHS) graduating senior Kathryn Osburn will be attending the University of Alabama. She has been accepted into the Honors college to study pre-medicine/biology. Osburn is a National Merit Finalist and recipient of the LANL Scholarship. She played varsity soccer for LAHS for three years and was the captain her senior year. She is a member of National Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, and participated in NJROTC. Osburn is the daughter of Nate and Laura Limback. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO