Los Alamos, NM

UNM-Los Alamos Graduation Moved To June 2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNM-Los Alamos postponed the graduation ceremony from May 13,...

Los Alamos Creative District: Tuesdays At The Pond Line-Up

The Los Alamos Creative District has announced the schedule for the Tuesdays at the Pond summer performance series 2022. The Tuesdays at the Pond 2022 season is sponsored by Zia Credit Union. Performances are 6-8 p.m. on the stage at Ashley Pond Park, with opening acts starting at 5:30 p.m....
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RIP Los Alamos High School 1952 Weeping Willow Tree

LAHS campus willow tree after pruning in 2015. (Photo taken from campus cottonwood tree) looking toward the north overpass. Courtesy/Ruth H. Lier. The Los Alamos High School (LAHS) campus has lost a longtime devoted friend due to wind gusts early this evening (link). This 70-year-old Weeping Willow tree was planted...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
2022 Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Kathryn Osburn To Attend University Of Alabama

Los Alamos High School (LAHS) graduating senior Kathryn Osburn will be attending the University of Alabama. She has been accepted into the Honors college to study pre-medicine/biology. Osburn is a National Merit Finalist and recipient of the LANL Scholarship. She played varsity soccer for LAHS for three years and was the captain her senior year. She is a member of National Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, and participated in NJROTC. Osburn is the daughter of Nate and Laura Limback. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Education
Conference Held For Girls On Pursuing Education In STEM

SANTA FE — Nearly 100 middle school girls explored college and career options in science, technology, engineering and math during the first-ever GEAR UP New Mexico Girls STEM Pathways Conference held this month in Albuquerque. Hosted by Gaining Early Awareness in Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a federal college and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Scenes From 2022 LAHS Graduation At Sullivan Field

Scene of the traditional cap toss at the 2022 Los Alamos High School (LAHS) graduation ceremony today at Sullivan Field. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Scene of the opening ceremonies of the 2022 LAHS graduation ceremony today during which the NJROTC presents the colors and Katie Joy Wingo sings the National Anthem. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
Letter To The Editor: In Response To Lynn Hanrahan

In response to Lynn Hanrahan’s letter, characterizing Jason Halladay, Reid Priedhorsky and Steven Reneau as “whiney middle-aged white guys,” I guess that makes me one, too. I’d also guess my whining is at a lower pitch than a certain someone’s sanctimonious spouting, though. Certainly the...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Chart 647: COVID-19 Diagnoses 7-Day Average Spikes

This chart shows the seven-day average number of COVID-19 diagnoses in Los Alamos versus date. On a scale of 0 to 100, the diagnoses index quantifies the current level of diagnoses by using a comparison with daily levels since the start of the pandemic (the higher the index, the more severe the current state of the pandemic is). The current number of diagnoses is higher than 94 percent of preceding days. Source: New Mexico Department of Health. Created by Eli Ben-Naim.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Colleges
Education
Santa Fe Community Foundation Awards $135,000 In Emergency Wildfire Relief Grants

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Community Foundation (SFCF) has made three rounds of emergency wildfire relief grants through its Community Resiliency Fund totaling $135,000. The grants, which the foundation has awarded weekly since the beginning of May, support nonprofit organizations in Mora and San Miguel counties that are providing critical services to families affected by the ongoing Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak wildfire.
SANTA FE, NM
CYIA Hosts Vacation Bible Schools And 5-Day Clubs

Child Evangelism Fellowship’s Christian Youth in Action (CYIA) teen summer missionaries to host Vacation Bible Schools and 5-Day Bible Clubs in June and July. Child Evangelism Fellowship’s Christian Youth in Action (CYIA) teen summer missionaries will be hosting Vacation Bible Schools and 5-Day Bible Clubs in Los Alamos and White Rock in June and July.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Santa Fe National Forest Closes Offices For Memorial Day

SANTA FE — All Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) offices will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day and will resume regular business hours Tuesday, May 31. Fire personnel, law enforcement officers and recreation staff will be patrolling the forest over the long weekend. The SFNF...
SANTA FE, NM
Luján Meets With Leaders In Mora On Wildfire Recovery

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján meets with local leaders Mora County Commission Chair Veronica Serna, Mora County Manager Michael Rivera, Mora Emergency Manager David Montoya, Sheriff Amos Espinosa, Under Sheriff Americk Padilla and Robert Baca of the Mora-San Miguel Electric Cooperative. Courtesy photo. STATE News:. MORA — U.S. Sen....
MORA, NM
Patriot Golf Days Taking Place Memorial Day Weekend

Across the country, hundreds of golf courses and businesses will celebrate Memorial Day weekend by registering to participate in Patriot Golf Days. This is a joint effort between the Folds of Honor Foundation and PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) to raise money for both programs that provide support to U.S. Military Veterans and their families.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
LAPD Welcomes Newly Sworn Police Ofc. Chris Lockwood

New Los Alamos Police Ofc. Chris Lockwood with his wife Shannon and their children at the official swearing in ceremony this afternoon in Magistrate Court at the Justice Center. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Magistrate Court Judge Pat Casados swears in new Los Alamos County Police Ofc. Chris Lockwood in a...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Board Of Public Utilities Holds Work Session June 1

The Los Alamos County Board of Public Utilities will meet in a work session 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1. The meeting is open to the public and will be held remotely. Members of the public wishing to attend may participate and provide public comment via Zoom:. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89081704267 Webinar ID: 890...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
2022 Zero Waste Champions Of The Year Announced

Los Alamos County Environmental Services Division and the Environmental Sustainability Board announce the winners of the Los Alamos County 2022 Zero Waste Champion of the Year awards. Each spring the County presents the Zero Waste Champion of the Year awards to promote environmental sustainability and zero waste in the community,...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

