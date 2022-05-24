ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

D'Quan Lee at the Dale Strong camp

WAFF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 24 live coverage from the 48 Now Desk as polls closed in Alabama. WAFF...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit against John Merrill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lindy Blanchard who lost the Republican Primary nomination for governor Tuesday, May 24 to Kay Ivey filed a lawsuit on May 19, six days before the election. The lawsuit is against Secretary of State, John Merrill and members of the Alabama Electronic Voting Committee. Blanchard is...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Sunny, warm Memorial Day weekend

Good Morning! You are looking at a beautiful weekend and a sunny streak for the next few days. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 80s with mostly clear skies. We will see temperatures jump into the 90s by Monday. Showers and storms will hold off until...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
WAFF

Clearing out today with a fantastic holiday weekend!

Finally starting off this morning quiet and dry with some areas of fog for parts of NE Alabama. Morning temps are in the low to middle 60s with cloudy skies. Cloud cover will start to thin out as drier air makes its way in behind yesterday’s cold front passage. We will be left with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies into the afternoon with a west wind between 5 to 15 miles per hour, there is a very slight chance of seeing a rain shower or two later today. A few clouds will linger overnight with low temperatures dipping into the low to middle 50s.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy