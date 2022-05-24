D'Quan Lee at the Dale Strong camp

Finally starting off this morning quiet and dry with some areas of fog for parts of NE Alabama. Morning temps are in the low to middle 60s with cloudy skies. Cloud cover will start to thin out as drier air makes its way in behind yesterday’s cold front passage. We will be left with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies into the afternoon with a west wind between 5 to 15 miles per hour, there is a very slight chance of seeing a rain shower or two later today. A few clouds will linger overnight with low temperatures dipping into the low to middle 50s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO