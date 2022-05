Greece, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a fight that occurred in Greece late Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle into a building and a person shot on N. Goodman Street around 11:24 a.m. They were unable to locate any evidence of gunfire or find anyone shot at the scene, but found a vehicle that had crashed into a building, causing minor damage, and that a fight had occurred. According to police, a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the fight, and a 25-year-old man from Greece was arrested for his involvement in the fight.

GREECE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO