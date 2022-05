Dr. Fikria El Amrousy Hassan, who practiced medicine with her husband in Flint and Naples, Fla., died Tuesday of natural causes. She was 87. The mother of Dr. Sonia Hassan, who is married to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, graduated at the top of her class at Cairo University School of Medicine. That's where she met her husband of 61 years, Dr. Shawky A. Hassan, says a funeral home obituary.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO