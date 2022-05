Click here to read the full article. Wynonna Judd is sharing her thoughts on how she is doing a month after her mother, Naomi, died by suicide at the age of 76. In a moving message on Instagram, Judd writes, “Checking in. There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry.” She continued, “WHAT DO I KNOW?? I DO know, that the pain of...

NFL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO