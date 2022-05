Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man in connection with a scam against elderly residents in Central Wisconsin. Police say Alejandro Garcia of Miami, Florida, called up the victim in the case and claimed that woman’s granddaughter had been in a serious accident and needed 40 thousand dollars in bail money. He went to the victim’s house in person to collect the money and then tried asking for another 100 thousand dollars. That’s when the woman called the police. He’s now being held on a 30-thousand-dollar cash bond. Police say other residents got scammed out of 80 thousand dollars in similar crimes.

