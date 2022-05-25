ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester boys win CCC East track; Windsor girls take CCC North

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Manchester's Aidan Puffer led for most of the 3200 meter race before Conard's Gavin Sherry pulled a head in the final stretch, during the CIAC Outdoor Track Open, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

Jamil Manu took home the long jump and triple jump titles to lead Manchester to the boys team title at the CCC East Track and Field Championships Tuesday at East Hartford High.

The Red Hawks finished with 123 points, edging out East Hartford (121.5) and Tolland (120.5). RHAM finished fourth (91) and E.O. Smith (87) placed fifth.

Sean Barkasy won the 800 meters (1:57.11) and Aidan Puffer was victorious in the 1,600 meters (4:13.20) for the Red Hawks.

Barkasy took second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:18.33. Manu finished second in the high jump (5-8).

Kyrah Smith won the 100, 200 and 400 to propel East Hartford (131 points) to a second place finish in the girls team competition.

E.O. Smith took the team crown with 183 points. Tolland (129.5) finished third, Manchester (82.5) took fourth and South Windsor (59.5) placed fifth.

Smith crossed the finish line in 12.57 in the 100, 26.28 in the 200 and 1:00.07 in the 400.

Queen Lewis, Markeda Carnegie, Monet Cooper, and Matilda Appiah won the 4x100 title in 51.14 for the Hornets.

CCC North

Alana Martin won the 100 hurdles and teamed up with Alanah Townsend, Alana Martin, Cyana Lindsay, and Shani Smith to take the title in the 4x100 to lift Windsor to the girls team title at the CCC West Track and Field Championships Tuesday at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

Windsor finished with 222 points. Bloomfield (199) took second and Newington (84) paced third.

Martin posted a time of 15.60 in the 100 hurdles. The Warriors crossed the finish line in 49.35 in the 4x100.

Alexa Overstreet, Grayson Harris, Casey Krapalis, and Tehjae Daley won the 4x800 relay in a time of 10:09.06 for the Warriors.

Malia Alabre (400 meters), Hannah Donzella (3,200) and Shani Smith (300 hurdles) each added a victory for Windsor.

Justin Dawkins took the title in the 100 and 200 to lead Windsor to a second place finish in the boys team competition.

Wethersfield won the team crown with 170 points. Windsor (159) finished second and Bloomfield (154) placed third.

Dawkins ran the 100 in 11.06 and the 200 in 22.90. The senior teamed up with Achillius White, Maxim Copeland and Oswin Charlemagne to win the 4x100 in a time of 43.37.

Hunter Howard (400), Andre Prince (discus), and Quincy Davis (shot put) each added a victory for the Warriors.

