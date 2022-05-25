ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe and More Celebrities’ Kids Attend Prom 2022: School Dance Photos

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

’Tis the season! Deacon Phillippe , Sofia Pagan and more celebrity kids are getting dolled up for prom in 2022.

“Prom anyone??” Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe ’s 18-year-old son wrote via Instagram alongside pre-dance photos on May 21. Deacon opted for a gray suit and light pink flower for the occasion.

The Legally Blonde star, 46, approved of his look, writing, “Love the 🌸🥰.”

Sister Ava Phillippe , 22, added, “Looking sharp!”

Ryan, 47, was on hand to celebrate the occasion. “Sending our sweet meat boi off 2 prom,” he wrote via Instagram Stories.

The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2008, called it quits in 2006 after seven years of marriage. Witherspoon married Jim Toth in 2011 and welcomed son Tennessee in 2012, while Ryan shares 10-year-old daughter Kai with ex Alexis Knapp .

After Witherspoon reposted Deacon’s photos, Kate Hudson — who is the mother of Ryder, 18, Bing, 10, and Rani, 3 — was in disbelief of how grown up Deacon was.

“What happened to our children?!?!?!” the Almost Famous actress commented.

Leah Remini , for her part, got emotional as 17-year-old Sofia attended her final high school dance.

“Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast,” the King of Queens alum wrote on May 22 via Instagram.

The actress shares the teenager, who rocked an emerald green dress, with husband Angelo Pagan .

Remini added: “Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down.”

Angelo shared a video from the pre-prom celebrations, which included red, black and white balloons and balloon letters that read, “Prom 2022.”

“I can’t even say how I’m feeling because I’m really so overwhelmed with emotion,” he said. “My little girl is graduating and off to college. Crazy.”

Scroll through to see photos of celebrity children at prom:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Us Weekly

Ray Liotta’s Fiancee Jacy Nittolo Speaks Out After the ‘Goodfellas’ Actor’s Death: ‘We Were Inseparable’

Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has broken her silence on the actor's death. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” Nittolo captioned a Saturday, May 28, Instagram slideshow of memories of the pair. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Jim Toth
Person
Angelo Pagan
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Alexis Knapp
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Deacon Phillippe
Person
Ava Phillippe
Person
Ryan Phillippe
Us Weekly

Ray Liotta and Fiancee Jacy Nittolo’s Relationship Timeline

Another chance at love. Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo were both divorced when they met each other, but they were giving love another shot together. The late Goodfellas actor and the former hairstylist went public with their romance in early 2020, shortly after Liotta's turn in the critically acclaimed film Marriage Story. The pair were […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dress#Dance#Legally Blonde#Instagram Stories#Ryder
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not have started dating until 2012, but the pair have a rich history. "I met him I think in 2002 or 2003," Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest during Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, which aired in 2017. "He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Euphoria’ Star Dominic Fike Faces Severe Backlash After Claiming He Has Fantasies of Amber Heard ‘Beating’ Him Up

Euphoria actor Dominic Fike is facing severe backlash after making a series of controversial statements about how he has “visions” in which “hot” Amber Heard is “beating” him up. “Yo, so I’m just gonna come straight out and say it,” the musician, 26, said between songs while performing at Northwestern University on Saturday, May 21, […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

142K+
Followers
17K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy