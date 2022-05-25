We are the only place this keeps happening

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. The truth is they are completely comfortable with this arrangement because it has no effect on their wealth or power. They are perfectly willing to sacrifice the lives of Americans...
Humans are weird. Humans are fucked. Human nature truly sucks. Not keep Portland Weird and I can't stand that slogan, because Portland ain't weird. And most things trying to...
Memorial Day is about remembering those who lost their lives for this country. It's not about your perverse need to show you're a patriot by planting every merica flag...
You are responsible. You the reader. You can blame others all you want but these things keep happening because you've made the choice to sit on the sidelines and watch this violence happen.
And now we enter the second phase of a national trauma, the part where the money-grubbers and the narcissists jump into the conversation recognizing the opportunity for attention and cash.
One simple response. Don't do it then. Are you really sorry as well?. Because its quite simple. All the time I see people working, thinking they're doing more and...
The organization itself isn't religious, they hardly ever even mention God or other spiritual ideas but given their relative amount power in a certain community, I'm afraid leaving them or breaking off contact could harm me at least financially if not also socially and maybe even physically.
For once this isn't about Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, but he can shut it too. For a decade TED Talks have put out some decent speakers. They also have...
Thousands of people showed up at Moda Center’s Theater of the Clouds today for the 10th TEDxPortland. They expected to see an announced lineup of 15 overachievers who rarely eat junk food or forget to microdose, all talking about “audacious” ideas. But at about 11 am, an...
there were Times in my youth when i was (erroneously) labeled as absent minded and forgetful. i had to deal with it from bullies at home, school, and Even in church. these bullies consistently tried to construct harmful (and unimaginative) irrealities that only served themselves and failed to consider our 5hared Responsibilities to each other. as technology developed, our interactions with world became less ephemeral and it became much easier to document objective experiences. i started supplementing my memory with journaling. occasionally i'd share links to the emails i exchanged, screenshots of the memes i found online, videos i made with friends, pictures i took of the meals i ingesteD, and even some random audio recordings of work meetings or coffee catchups created when systems weren't operating correctly. i then started to share these things with others who do the same.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in Portland on Friday he will continue to press for "common-sense gun legislation" to keep children safe and reduce the level of gun-related violence in the wake of the latest mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Wyden pushes for 'common sense gun' legislation; Kollie believes no laws could legislate morality
Ben Beers was deeply upset by Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two of their teachers dead. Beers, 27, is a gun owner as well as a stay-at-home dad with two young kids in Hillsboro. “The night of the massacre,” Beers said Friday, “I tossed...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The long-delayed return of TEDxPortland debuted at the Moda Center on Saturday, the 10th year of the event and the first time it's been held since 2019. But the audience became vocally involved when host David Rae introduced a surprise guest, unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson.
Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
Can it happen here? Can a hate-filled 18-year-old white supremacist buy an AR-15, fill his car trunk with oversized ammunition magazines and drive north to find his targets, all with no questions asked? Let’s vote on it. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the ecumenical coalition Lift Every Voice Oregon is...
Portland had 11,000 fewer residents on July 1, 2021, than it did that same day in 2020. That’s according to new U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday morning, which shows that Portland’s population dropped from 652,000 in 2020 to 641,000 in 2021—a 1.7% decrease. That’s a steeper...
The homeless camp on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path featured in Friday’s story had been cleared by Friday afternoon. Impromptu camping along the Willamettte River is common, but the campsite under the Lyon Street Bridge was unusual. It was the first I had seen so close to the riverfront walking and bicycling path itself.
