The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. there were Times in my youth when i was (erroneously) labeled as absent minded and forgetful. i had to deal with it from bullies at home, school, and Even in church. these bullies consistently tried to construct harmful (and unimaginative) irrealities that only served themselves and failed to consider our 5hared Responsibilities to each other. as technology developed, our interactions with world became less ephemeral and it became much easier to document objective experiences. i started supplementing my memory with journaling. occasionally i'd share links to the emails i exchanged, screenshots of the memes i found online, videos i made with friends, pictures i took of the meals i ingesteD, and even some random audio recordings of work meetings or coffee catchups created when systems weren't operating correctly. i then started to share these things with others who do the same.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO