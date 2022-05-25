ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers press Surface Transportation Board on rail disruptions

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bipartisan group of Senators urges the Surface Transportation Board to ensure reliable, consistent rail service for American industries and shippers. Republicans Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, along...

whoradio.iheart.com

radiokmzn.com

NO MORATORIUM ON LAND SEIZURES IN IOWA FOR CARBON PIPELINES

RADIO IOWA – A temporary moratorium on the use of eminent domain to seize property along carbon pipeline routes passed the House in March, but it was never considered in the Iowa Senate. The plan would have prevented pipeline developers from filing an application with the Iowa Utilities Board...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Cash rental rates rise significantly across Iowa

IARN — Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. According to the most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for the state of Iowa’s farmland, it showed that rates have increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the third consecutive and largest uptick in cash rents since 2013, when rents peaked at $270 per acre – a level 5.5% higher in nominal terms than in 2022. In comparison, nominal corn and soybean prices received by farmers in Iowa declined by 16 and 11%, respectively, since mid-2013.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
K92.3

Iowa Bill Creates New Hunting Season With AR-15s To Protect Corn

Another bill is being sent to the governor that would change up the hunting season in Iowa. A new January hunting season for deer antlerless deer is waiting for approval from Governor Kim Reynolds. During this season, hunters will also be able to use semi-automatic rifles. According to U.S. News,...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Legislature Votes To Erase Certain Taxes During Final Days

Des Moines, Iowa — Before the Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year early Wednesday, legislators voted to erase income taxes on the one-thousand dollar bonuses Governor Reynolds distributed to teachers and police out of federal pandemic funds. The bill also erases sales taxes on some feminine hygiene products as well as diapers for babies and adults.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Senator Grassley Calls for Passage of EAGLES Act After Texas Mass Shooting

(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley is calling on Congress to pass legislation in response to the school shooting in Texas earlier this week. Grassley is calling for the passage of the EAGLES Act, a bill that expands the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center to include school violence. The act would establish a national program focused on preventing school violence and helping teachers identify threats in student behavior.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Tammy Baldwin
Person
Chuck Grassley
KBUR

Iowa part of settlement with Ford on truck mileage claims

Des Moines, IA- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Iowa is part of a multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding gas mileage claims for pickups. Radio Iowa reports that the settlement came after allegations that Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of the model year 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Don’t ignore speed limit signs, even if there are no workers in work zones

(Radio Iowa) -The first days of the summer travel season arrive this weekend and the Iowa Department of Transportation reminds that despite it being a holiday, drivers need to obey the rules in construction zones. Pete Hjelmstad, with the D-O-T’s Mason City office, says even though work crews will likely not be in those areas this weekend, you need to obey the posted speed limits. “Those speed limits, when those signs are up, whether people are there working or not, you need to slow down to that new speed limit,” Hjelmstad says. “As long as the sign is telling you to slow down, I don’t care if it’s 3 in the morning when you are working an overnight shift and you’re driving through a work zone with nobody there, or if it’s a Saturday and there’s a lane closure and there’s nobody working, you still need to slow down to that new speed limit.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Taking a look at NRA donations among Iowa's congressional delegation

WASHINGTON — In the days since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School, many have taken their outrage over the tragedy to social media. Some posts criticize the amount of campaign donations Iowa lawmakers have accepted from the National Rifle Association (NRA). Many of those posts cite a list...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa Democrats vote down Republican governor’s commission appointees

(The Center Square) – Iowa Senate Democrats on Tuesday voted down Gov. Kim Reynolds’ four appointees for the State Judicial Nominating Commission. Those appointees were Gwen Ecklund, Jeremy Kidd, Kathleen Law, and Derek Muller. Reynolds accused Democrats’ decisions as “partisan politics." Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville,...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Iowa boaters must ‘Clean, Drain & Dry’ or face up to a $500 fine

Des Moines, IA- With warm weather forecast for Memorial Day weekend, thousands of boaters will be taking to Iowa’s waterways. Kim Bogenschutz, aquatic invasive species program coordinator for the Iowa DNR tells Radio Iowa that all boaters are urged to “Clean, Drain, and Dry” their boats to protect Iowa’s waterways from “aquatic hitchhikers.”
WHO 13

Iowa’s drought is expected to expand this summer

DES MOINES, IOWA — While the 1-2″ of rain that fell across central Iowa this week will allow for immediate drought conditions to improve, for the summer as a whole it could be a different story. Right now, about 2% of the state – which includes three counties along the Missouri River (Woodbury, Plymouth, and […]
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Massive Chicken Operation Approved In Linn County

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has authorized Eric Simon, operator of J-S Ranch, to register for Oregon’s General Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) permit. Per Simon's CAFO application, he plans to operate a poultry facility holding up to 580,000 broiler chickens in Linn County.
LINN COUNTY, OR
K92.3

Two Iowa Based Companies Made the Prestigious Fortune 500 List

The annual Fortune 500 list is out! The 2022 edition features a few new companies and, some that are no longer on the list. Why does it matter? Who cares about the richest most financially successful companies? Well, if you're looking for a new job, it's a safe bet that any of these companies will be around for a good long time.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Farmland Survey Show Increased Farmland Cash Rent Rates

The latest Iowa State University Extension survey of farmland cash rental rates shows an increase by an average of more than ten percent (10.3) in 2022. Economist Alejandro Plastina says there still seems to be room for more of an increase based on the price of land and commodities. He...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

What Iowa's proposed right to bear arms amendment could mean

In the Facebook post, Laura Carolan McConnell, who took the video, said it isn’t the first time, but it’s still a shock to see a bear in Hesper. Crews rescued a man from a grain bin in Iowa County. Friday marks one year since Xavior Harrelson disappeared from...

Comments / 0

