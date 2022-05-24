ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The shooting in Uvalde conjures memories of Sandy Hook school shooting

By Cory Turner
 5 days ago

We begin this hour with the latest news out of Uvalde, Texas. For those of you with children nearby, what you're about to hear may not be appropriate for young listeners. Earlier today, a gunman walked into an elementary school and killed 15 people. It is a developing story that we're...

Uvalde shooting raises questions about school security

Texas has tightened security at schools considerably over the past four years. But the new protective measures came up short earlier this week in Uvalde.
Parents in Uvalde left with agonizing what ifs about police response

The latest news out of Uvalde leaves parents with an agonizing question - would their children still be alive if police hadn't waited so long before confronting the gunman? One parent says they need the truth. UNIDENTIFIED PARENT: It needs to come out because all those babies didn't have to...
State Week: Policy makers talk about guns after the latest school shooting

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas this week shook the nation and also thrust the issue of guns into the campaign spotlight. While Illinois has more restrictive gun laws than many states, politicians in both parties are weighing in on what they say is needed to prevent mass shootings. Not surprisingly, there is plenty of disagreement.
