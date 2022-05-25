ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Rounds of Rain Showers Today

By Aaron Wilson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers likely today with highs in the low 70′s....

Humid with Shower/T-Storm Potential this Afternoon/Evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy this Thursday with highs in the middle 70′s. Shower/T-Storm threat 2 - 7 P.M. as the viewing area falls in the marginal risk zone for severe weather. Slight chance for a few showers tomorrow with clearing expected by late afternoon. Highs around 70 on Friday. Heating up for the tail end of the weekend with highs on Sunday in the upper 80′s. Low 90′s are expected the beginning of next week.
The Holiday Weekend Forecast Looks GREAT

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clearing skies late this afternoon with highs in the upper 60′s. Partly cloudy and down to 50 tonight. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70′s tomorrow. Breezy and warm on Sunday with highs in the upper 80′s. Low 90′s on Memorial Day Monday.
NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms

(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes. The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after...
Tornadoes Touched Down in Freeport, Beloit Wednesday

The National Weather Service says that two tornadoes touched down during an outbreak of severe weather in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with one of those twisters packing wind speeds of at least 100 miles per hour. According to damage assessments completed by experts, an EF-1 tornado touched down near...
National Weather Service Confirms Small Tornado Touchdown Near Beloit

BELOIT, WI (WHBL) – It was an EF-0 tornado that touched down near Beloit on Tuesday. The National Weather Service on Thursday confirmed that a small tornado touched down about six miles northwest of the city. There were no injuries, and just a few reports of damage. Forecasters say...
13 Places to Go Camping in the Stateline This Summer

Taking your kids camping is a great way to make wonderful memories! Decide which one of these scenic campsites in the Stateline you want to visit, grab your sleeping bags, load up the car, and get ready to enjoy some S’mores. Here are ten campgrounds in Loves Park, Rockford, Rockton, South Beloit, Beloit, Byron, Pecatonica and Durand where you can camp under the stars.
Rockford Scanner™: Tornado Warning for… Northwestern Winnebago County

Northwestern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Durand, or 9 miles west of Rockton, moving. northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without...
Brief Tornado Reported in Ogle County Thursday, Officials Say

The National Weather Service says that a tornado briefly touched down in Ogle County on Thursday afternoon, but did not cause any injuries or damage. According to officials, the tornado touched down near Forreston at approximately 2:20 p.m. Thursday. The twister lasted just 30 seconds, with spotters observing rotating dust...
Rockford Scanner™: Funnel Cloud Triggers The Storm Sirens

A funnel cloud touched down near Baileyville and Coffman Roads, triggering the storm sirens. It has been reported that the funnel cloud has since dissipated. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. All parties involved are innocent,...
A Trip to Tutty’s Crossing in Freeport

We’re taking a trip to Tutty’s Crossing bridge over the Pecatonica River to show you one of the many outdoor spaces that you can find in Freeport. Head to greaterfreeport.com to learn more!
N. 2nd Street near Cosper in Rockford closed due to rollover crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of N. 2nd Street near Cosper avenue to find an alternate route due to a rollover crash. Police tweeted shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday with word of the crash. It’s unknown if there are...
Pick Your Own Berries at These Stateline Farms

We’re lucky to have several great berry picking farms in the Rockford area offering a bunch of different fruit options. Throughout the spring, summer and early fall different items become ready to pick. Berry season tends to be short with each berry only hanging around for a few weeks....
Durand schools to close Friday due to reported threat

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Durand Police Department confirms with 23 News that Durand schools will be closed Friday due to a reported threat. Police say they handed the case off to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department which is currently handling the case. The nature of the threat, how many people are involved and other details are unknown at this time.
Local swimming pools opening dates announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Stateline-area pools are opening this weekend. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Rockford, William Grady Pool in Belvidere, and Walt Williamson Pool in Rockton, open Saturday, May 28th. On Tuesday, May 31st, Nash Recreation Center Pool in Oregon opens for the season. Sand Park Pool in Loves Park and Rockport Pool […]
