Several Rounds of Rain Showers Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy this Thursday with highs in the middle 70′s. Shower/T-Storm threat 2 - 7 P.M. as the viewing area falls in the marginal risk zone for severe weather. Slight chance for a few showers tomorrow with clearing expected by late afternoon. Highs around 70 on Friday. Heating up for the tail end of the weekend with highs on Sunday in the upper 80′s. Low 90′s are expected the beginning of next week.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clearing skies late this afternoon with highs in the upper 60′s. Partly cloudy and down to 50 tonight. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70′s tomorrow. Breezy and warm on Sunday with highs in the upper 80′s. Low 90′s on Memorial Day Monday.
(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes. The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after...
The National Weather Service says that two tornadoes touched down during an outbreak of severe weather in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with one of those twisters packing wind speeds of at least 100 miles per hour. According to damage assessments completed by experts, an EF-1 tornado touched down near...
(WTVO) — Residents spent Thursday cleaning up after two confirmed tornadoes occurred in Stephenson and Rock counties on Wednesday night. The tornado southeast of Freeport touched down about a mile east/southeast of Oakdale Nature Preserve, moving south towards the Albertus Airport. Peak wind gusts with the EF-1 tornado were around 100 mph. It was 30 […]
BELOIT, WI (WHBL) – It was an EF-0 tornado that touched down near Beloit on Tuesday. The National Weather Service on Thursday confirmed that a small tornado touched down about six miles northwest of the city. There were no injuries, and just a few reports of damage. Forecasters say...
BELOIT, Wis. — The National Weather Service will survey an area of damage near Beloit Thursday to confirm whether a tornado touched down in the area Wednesday evening. A brief tornado touchdown was reported around two miles northeast of Newark around 6:50 p.m. Video posted to social media shows a tornado on the ground near the area of Paddock Road.
Taking your kids camping is a great way to make wonderful memories! Decide which one of these scenic campsites in the Stateline you want to visit, grab your sleeping bags, load up the car, and get ready to enjoy some S’mores. Here are ten campgrounds in Loves Park, Rockford, Rockton, South Beloit, Beloit, Byron, Pecatonica and Durand where you can camp under the stars.
Northwestern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Durand, or 9 miles west of Rockton, moving. northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without...
The National Weather Service says that a tornado briefly touched down in Ogle County on Thursday afternoon, but did not cause any injuries or damage. According to officials, the tornado touched down near Forreston at approximately 2:20 p.m. Thursday. The twister lasted just 30 seconds, with spotters observing rotating dust...
A funnel cloud touched down near Baileyville and Coffman Roads, triggering the storm sirens. It has been reported that the funnel cloud has since dissipated. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. All parties involved are innocent,...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of N. 2nd Street near Cosper avenue to find an alternate route due to a rollover crash. Police tweeted shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday with word of the crash. It’s unknown if there are...
Who says you need to be near an ocean to enjoy a beach? The Stateline has a few options for beach days all within a 30-minute drive of Rockford. Grab your beach chair and umbrella and head out to one of these beaches in Loves Park and Janesville. Don’t forget the sand toys!
We’re lucky to have several great berry picking farms in the Rockford area offering a bunch of different fruit options. Throughout the spring, summer and early fall different items become ready to pick. Berry season tends to be short with each berry only hanging around for a few weeks....
BELOIT, Wis. — It didn’t take long. “I think it’s 45 seconds,” Dan Griinke said. But it left quite the mark. “My neighbor texted me and said, ‘Your trailer’s over by my house,'” Griinke said. “I had two cement blocks on the chains holding it down and it just rolled several times.” An EF-0 tornado cut its path through a...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you have been looking to adopt a furry family member, this Saturday might be a good time. Winnebago County Animal Services, at 4517 N Main Street, is holding a “Code Red” adoption event, lowering the adoption price for select dogs to $25. WCAS says its kennels are at critical capacity, […]
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Durand Police Department confirms with 23 News that Durand schools will be closed Friday due to a reported threat. Police say they handed the case off to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department which is currently handling the case. The nature of the threat, how many people are involved and other details are unknown at this time.
Grab your lawn chairs and get ready to hear some great music in one of the most beautiful settings in the state of Illinois. Tuesday Evening In The Gardens is back at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford, Illinois. The first night will be next Tuesday, May 31st and run for...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Stateline-area pools are opening this weekend. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Rockford, William Grady Pool in Belvidere, and Walt Williamson Pool in Rockton, open Saturday, May 28th. On Tuesday, May 31st, Nash Recreation Center Pool in Oregon opens for the season. Sand Park Pool in Loves Park and Rockport Pool […]
