Kansas City, MO

Missouri man’s remains come home 81 years after his death at Pearl Harbor

By Betsy Webster
WIBW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An effort more than a decade in the making has brought a Missouri man home 81 years after he was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. The remains of Seaman First Class Wilbur Francis Newton arrived at Kansas City International Airport on Tuesday thanks to...

www.wibw.com

tonyskansascity.com

GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT KANSAS CITY DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT!!!

On this Memorial Day weekend we once again regret the rising quotient of violence in Kansas City. Even worse and seemingly unlikely . . . KANSAS CITY DISC GOLF SPARKS GUNFIRE ON SATURDAY!!!. This is tragic for a lot of reasons but mostly because playing disc golf seems like one...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Larry Lee Stuver

Larry Lee Stuver, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri. Larry “Pops” was born the son of Cecil Edward and Jennie Frances (Phillips) Stuver on October 7, 1940, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He graduated from Chillicothe, High School in 1959. On July 27, 1963, he was united in marriage to Peggy Ann Jones. She survives of the home. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1962 until 1966. During that time he was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, manning the guns on the USS Wright CC-2, and also served in the Marine Honor Guard at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was the UPS manager in Sedalia, Missouri, and a Wonder Bread Driver in Kansas City, Missouri. ”Pops” loved raising and training beagles, fishing, attending auctions and telling stories. He was also a Queen City Little League Baseball coach and manager in Independence, Missouri, throughout the 1980s. He was a member of the American Legion Post 340.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Kait 8

Missing Missouri man with Alzheimer’s found safe

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office cancelled a Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing man. According to a press release sent Sunday, May 29, the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for Josef Hunjas, 85, of Ripley. Hunjas was...
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Organization leave a piece of their appreciation to those who made the ultimate sacrifice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice and dedicated their life to fight for the U.S. “We are decedents from Civil War soldiers, sailors and marines. All over the country there are local chapters like we have here and each one of us can trace our heritage back to our ancestors that fight during the Civil War to protect the union and to restore the union,” Kirk Nystrom.
TOPEKA, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Boring Steamboat Arabia

The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Kansans urged to understand dangers of BUIs over Memorial Day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to understand the dangers of Boating Under the Influence over the Memorial Day weekend. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks took to Facebook on Friday, May 27, to urge residents and visitors to understand the dangers of a BUI - Boating Under the Influence.
KANSAS STATE
northeastnews.net

Woman shot by KCPD at Family Dollar

The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) officer-involved shooting at Family Dollar near Sixth and Prospect tonight. Around 7:50 p.m., KCPD officers following up on a previous dispatch from the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department (KCKPD). “Kansas City, Kan., Police had dispatched over their...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

History of Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant & Bar in the Northland, Kansas City, Missouri

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Memorial Day Events 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With temperatures set to climb for the weekend and a few beautiful days ahead, Memorial Day observances and events have been scheduled for 2022. May 27, 202211 a.m.WichitaCol. Steven Smart, vice commander, 184th Wing, will be the featured speaker at a Memorial Day program at Spirit Aerosystems.3801 S Oliver St., Wichita.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Two shot, one dead in shooting on Highway 71

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is recovering after someone shot them on Highway 71 early Sunday morning. Kansas City, MO police say they got calls about gunshots in the area of Highway 71 and Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. just after midnight. Responding officers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

It Used to Take 7 Hours to Go From Warrensburg to Clinton

It takes about 35-40 minutes to hop on Missouri 13 and go from Warrensburg to Clinton, but back in the day, it was an all-day journey. The Warrensburg and Clinton Stage Line departed Warrensburg at 7:00 AM every morning for the journey to Clinton. And if you were looking to go the other way, you were going to have to be a very early riser, because that service departed Clinton at 4:00 AM every morning so people could connect with all trains of the Pacific Railroad going east and west. According to their advertisement in the July 4, 1886 edition of the Warrensburg Journal that's been posted by the Johnson Country Missouri Historical Society on their Facebook page.
WARRENSBURG, MO
WIBW

Topeka High JROTC holds Honor Guard at Legend at Capital Hill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High School JROTC replaced the flag today at Legend at Capital Hill Assisted Living and Memory Care center at 1931 SW Arvonia Place Friday morning. Residents and family were invited to watch the Honor Guard retire the old flag and fly the new one. Aiden Geary was with the Honor Guard and said it’s important to show respect for the military traditions.
TOPEKA, KS

