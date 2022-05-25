ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thor: Love and Thunder confirms return of Lady Sif

Cover picture for the articleThor: Love and Thunder is officially bringing back Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif to the MCU. The actress was said to be involved all the way back in 2020, but up until the sequel's new poster release, nothing was written in stone. As you can see below, Alexander is credited...

Popculture

Natalie Portman Stuns as New Thor in Fresh 'Love and Thunder' Photo

New photos from Thor: Love and Thunder give us a better look at Natalie Portman in costume as Jane Foster. The teaser for the upcoming superhero movie showed us Foster's character wielding Thor's hammer Mjolnir, and new set photos published by Empire Magazine give us a better look -- this time without the helmet. It includes an interview with director Taika Waititi about what fans can expect in this new installment.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Chris Pratt Calls Filming Big Budget Marvel Movie Thor: Love And Thunder ‘Neat’ And It’s The Most On Brand Thing I’ve Ever Heard

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth presence in the film world, with every new blockbuster highly anticipated before its release. The next project coming down the line is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the first time that a hero has been given a fourth solo movie. The upcoming Marvel movie will also feature an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Chris Pratt calling filming the big budget blockbuster “neat” is the most on brand thing I’ve ever heard.
MOVIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
George Miller
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Jaimie Alexander
ComicBook

Fantastic Four: Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses Invisible Woman Casting Rumors at Fan Event

Marvel Studios has already introduced us to a version of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so we can probably expect to see the rest of Marvel's first family in an upcoming film. The studio already has a Fantastic Four film in development, but it recently lost director Jon Watts, and not much is known about how far along it was. During a recent press event for Jurassic World Dominion in Mexico City, a fan gave Bryce Dallas Howard a Susan Storm/Invisible Woman Funko Pop due to the actress being rumored for the role and the actress profusely denied it. You can check out the denial in the TikTok below.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
The Independent

These are the best-dressed stars at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun, with stars from every corner of the world descending on the red carpet at the Palais de Festivals on Tuesday 17 May.A raft of star-studded premieres for upcoming films are set to take place over the next 11 days of the festival, including Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise who is returning to the festival for the first time in 30 years, and the biopic Elvis starring Austin Butler.The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It went ahead in 2021, but was subject to strict health restrictions – however,...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch "Would Love to Have Seen" Iron Strange Deleted Scene

What if... Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) swapped superhero suits? Somewhere in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's a version of Avengers: Infinity War where Stephen Strange wears the Iron Man armor — transforming the sorcerer into Iron Strange to protect himself from the piercing magic of the Black Order's Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Infinity War co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the first on-set image of the amalgamation on ComicBook, showing Cumberbatch encased in Iron Man's Mark L armor and Downey's Tony Stark wearing Strange's sentient Cloak of Levitation.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Heartbreak: Actor's Manager Already Secured $22.5 Million For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Before Disney Dropped Him Following Amber Heard's Op-Ed

Johnny Depp was close to closing a $22.5 million deal for the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as his manager had already spoken to Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. However, the hopes of doing the sixth installment of the multi-billion franchise shattered after Amber Heard's op-ed ran. Johnny Depp, Disney...
MOVIES

