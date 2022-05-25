Thor: Love and Thunder confirms return of Lady Sif

Marvel Studios has already introduced us to a version of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so we can probably expect to see the rest of Marvel's first family in an upcoming film. The studio already has a Fantastic Four film in development, but it recently lost director Jon Watts, and not much is known about how far along it was. During a recent press event for Jurassic World Dominion in Mexico City, a fan gave Bryce Dallas Howard a Susan Storm/Invisible Woman Funko Pop due to the actress being rumored for the role and the actress profusely denied it. You can check out the denial in the TikTok below.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO