News Releases

Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
 4 days ago

The Oklahoma City Council announced the appointment of Matt Weller as the new City Auditor.

Weller, 52, succeeds Jim Williamson, who passed away in February after a 33-year career with the City.

“The position of City auditor is highly specialized, so it requires a unique background,” said Mayor David Holt. “Matt was Jim Williamson’s deputy and Jim had confidence in him. He has a long history with the City and ultimately, this was an easy choice. We look forward to working with Matt as he steps into his important new role as City Auditor.

Weller will oversee the Office of the City Auditor which has a staff of six auditors. He started his City career as an audit manager in the City Auditor’s Office in 2000. In 2008, he was named assistant City auditor.

Weller is a Certified Public Accountant and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oklahoma. Prior to working for the City, he worked several years in public accounting for both international and local accounting firms.

“I am honored to be appointed and continue providing quality independent audit, investigative, and advisory services to the City Council and executive management so that policy and operational decisions made on behalf of our residents can be well-informed,” Weller said.

Weller served on the board of directors and as peer review committee chairman for the Association of Local Government Auditors and as president, treasurer and on the board of governors for the OKC Chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors. He is also a member of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and Oklahoma Society of CPAs.

Weller and his wife Sherri have been married for 27 years and have two children, Allison, 23, and Ryan, 20.

Media Contact: Kristy Yager, (405) 297-2550, kristy.yager@okc.gov

Oklahoma City , officially the City of Oklahoma City, and often shortened to OKC, is the capital and largest city of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The county seat of Oklahoma County, making it Oklahoma's largest municipality and metropolitan area by population.

