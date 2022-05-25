Khloé Kardashian Explained How the Drama With Tristan Thompson Affected Her Confidence

Whatever your personal stance on the Kardashian family, it's not hard to see how difficult it must be to be constantly scrutinized to the extent they all are.

Khloé Kardashian has been especially affected by what people say about her on social media and beyond. She has addressed it several times in the past, and spoke about it again during a recent interview for the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch.

In particular, she explained the many ways in which she has to consider social media backlash before she does or says anything publicly.

"Doing interviews, I’m so hesitant to do them because people take 22 second clips and they make a TikTok video out of them," Kardashian told Hirsch (via Us Weekly ). "And then that’s out of context and then it turns into this viral thing. And I’m like, 'What if you caught the first five minutes?' You would understand maybe why I said that, or I don’t know. Now we’re always stuck explaining ourselves and I think the world is so eager to cancel people."

The Good American founder also explained how all the hate she gets on social media compounded with all the drama she went through with ex Tristan Thompson —his affairs and his paternity scandal—to form the perfect confidence-busting storm.

"When we first started the show, there was no social media," she said. "In the beginning, you didn’t have so many people having access to giving you a narrative."

Kardashian added, "This isn’t natural, how much we’re exposed to and hearing so much outside noise. It’s definitely something that you can’t prepare yourself for.

"I would say the past couple years, it’s definitely taken a shift. I don’t know if it has to do with maybe like stuff between me and Tristan—I’m not sure if, like, that maybe broke my confidence and then everything else piled on."

Still, she and Thompson remain on cordial terms for the sake of their four-year-old daughter True. "She FaceTimes him every night and it’s just very, like, cordial," Kardashian said of the little girl. "There’s just not drama."