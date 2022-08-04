ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More Beer#Food Drink#North Dakota Doubts
KFYR-TV

One major North Dakota company is set to become two

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. announced Thursday its board of directors has approved a plan to separate its construction materials business, Knife River Corporation, from the company. The separation is expected to be completed in 2023. “We are taking an important step to significantly enhance the value...
ECONOMY
valleynewslive.com

Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A major spending initiative aimed at infrastructure projects outside North Dakota’s oil patch is on pace to be fully funded for the first time since the Legislature approved it three years ago, due to strong oil prices and steady production. “Operation Prairie Dog” is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
740thefan.com

2022 North Dakota #pheasant crowing counts

Most hunters don’t apologize while spending summer fishing, camping or enjoying any number of outdoor activities if the conversations drift to the coming fall hunting season. We’re prone to keep one eye on the bobber and another on the calendar while our imagination thinks of what the fields and...
ANIMALS
valleynewslive.com

ND workers make less per hour than national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
STURGIS, SD
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy