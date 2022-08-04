Read on 965thewalleye.com
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Dakota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
If You See A Green Porchlight in North Dakota, This Is What It Means
It's actually really great. If you notice a green porchlight in the area, it's probably because of this.
KFYR-TV
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
Ghost Towns, How Thriving North Dakota Cities Vanished
Not just a town "struggling", but we're talking about towns wiped clean off the maps!
There Are 15 Presidents That Have Visited North Dakota
North Dakota is often referred to as flyover-country, sometimes Presidents just couldn't avoid us
KFYR-TV
One major North Dakota company is set to become two
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. announced Thursday its board of directors has approved a plan to separate its construction materials business, Knife River Corporation, from the company. The separation is expected to be completed in 2023. “We are taking an important step to significantly enhance the value...
valleynewslive.com
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A major spending initiative aimed at infrastructure projects outside North Dakota’s oil patch is on pace to be fully funded for the first time since the Legislature approved it three years ago, due to strong oil prices and steady production. “Operation Prairie Dog” is...
Some say North Dakota should get into Geothermal energy
In the western parts of North Dakota, you don't have to go too far underground to find heat.
740thefan.com
2022 North Dakota #pheasant crowing counts
Most hunters don’t apologize while spending summer fishing, camping or enjoying any number of outdoor activities if the conversations drift to the coming fall hunting season. We’re prone to keep one eye on the bobber and another on the calendar while our imagination thinks of what the fields and...
North Dakota On The Watch For Invasive Jumping Worms
Watch a video of these extra wiggly worms that want to ruin your lawn and garden. Also, destroy our forests if we had any.
A Tearful Update On A North Dakota Favorite: “Jonnie” The Deer
A look back on the deer that touched so many lives. (PHOTOS)
valleynewslive.com
ND workers make less per hour than national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: Take A Look At North Dakota’s Most Expensive Lakeside Home
Now that I’m at the ripe old age of 26, house hunting has become sort of a weirdly obsessive hobby for me. I find myself ogling big beautiful houses everywhere I go, and sometimes even stop to take a picture or two. So when I found my LITERAL dream house right here in Nodak, I could help but write about it.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
North Dakota State Fair - Nelly - "Must Be The Alcohol"
Would You Go To A Concert Where No Alcohol Is Sold?
North Dakota And Minnesota- It's The Sturgis Music Lineup
Our neighbor South Dakota is putting on a 10-day party! Y'all want to go?
