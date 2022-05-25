Two Yakima Thieves Perfect Match for World’s Dumbest Criminals

People convicted under Washington’s longtime felony drug possession law are starting to get their records cleared, and their court-imposed fines refunded. It’s a consequence of the Washington Supreme Court’s groundbreaking decision to strike down the law in February 2021. But KUOW reports the remedy so far has been complicated, as each county sets its own course. In “State v. Blake,” the Washington Supreme Court found the state’s ban on simple drug possession to be unconstitutional. That’s because it didn’t require proof that a person knowingly possessed illegal drugs. The ruling had immediate impacts – police officers stopped arresting people for drug possession, and prosecutors had people released from jail that day.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO