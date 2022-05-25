ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Two Yakima Thieves Perfect Match for World’s Dumbest Criminals

By Rik Mikals
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima Shoplifters That Should Be On World's Dumbest Criminals TV Show. I normally don't do news stories but when I see a crazy story like this one, I can't help but post about it. Caught On Video, Yakima Thieves Try And Get Away And Look Dumb Doing It. An...

News Talk KIT

Gang Member Charged in Cinco De Mayo Shooting

A 13-year-old boy, described as an active gang member in the lower valley was charged in Yakima County Juvenile Court Thursday in connection with the gang related shooting of five people, including 4 children at the Cinco De Mayo Festival in Sunnyside earlier this month. Police say Mendoza was shooting...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
18-year-old sentenced to 5 years in 2020 Yakima shooting

Kent Anton Hewitt, 18, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of a 14-year-old. Hewitt was sentenced in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday after the victim’s family members addressed Judge Richard H. Bartheld. Hewitt pleaded guilty to shooting...
YAKIMA, WA
‘Overwhelming and unreal:’ Kennewick father recounts harrowing experience following Friday apartment fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Codie Fraker was up late feeding his two-month-old daughter when his roommate came barging through the door of their Kennewick apartment. According to Fraker, his roommate had gone onto the balcony, hearing what he thought was a car alarm around 3:45 a.m. Friday when he saw smoke filling the air outside of the apartment.
KENNEWICK, WA
Police and SWAT respond to burglary domestic violence in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:00 a.m. SWAT entered the home after the woman fired the gun. They found the woman dead in the apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Kennewick Police Department responded to the 8600 block of W 1st Avenue for a domestic incident around 7:50 p.m. One...
KENNEWICK, WA
Washington courts clearing drug convictions, refunding fines

People convicted under Washington’s longtime felony drug possession law are starting to get their records cleared, and their court-imposed fines refunded. It’s a consequence of the Washington Supreme Court’s groundbreaking decision to strike down the law in February 2021. But KUOW reports the remedy so far has been complicated, as each county sets its own course. In “State v. Blake,” the Washington Supreme Court found the state’s ban on simple drug possession to be unconstitutional. That’s because it didn’t require proof that a person knowingly possessed illegal drugs. The ruling had immediate impacts – police officers stopped arresting people for drug possession, and prosecutors had people released from jail that day.
WASHINGTON STATE
Public Safety
Woman in standoff takes her own life

KENNEWICK – A woman involved in a standoff Wednesday night with Kennewick police died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It all started just before 8 p.m. when officers responded to the 8600 block of West First Avenue for a domestic incident. While at the location, the suspect unlawfully entered...
KENNEWICK, WA
Moses Lake Police Arrest Suspect Wanted in Carjacking, Chase and Stand-Off

Moses Lake Police arrested a man after he carjacked a vehicle. After the suspect carjacked a vehicle he led Police on a 45-minute high-speed chase throughout the area. Police happened upon 29-year-old Isiah Ramirez in Warden. He led them on a dangerous high-speed pursuit which was eventually suspended, due to the suspectss' perilous driving. Police felt other motorists were in danger should the pursuit continue.
MOSES LAKE, WA
32-Year Old Zillah Man Killed in Toppenish Shooting

A man was shot and killed in Toppenish Sunday night. Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office were called out to reports of shots fired in the area of North Meyers Road and Fraley Cut Off Road. Resplandor Del Ray Church is located nearby. Witnesses say a car crashed into...
TOPPENISH, WA
Western Washington Bear That Evaded Capture for Years Is Caught, Killed

The unnaturally large black bear that evaded capture on the Eastside for more than two years was trapped and killed near Issaquah last week, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The 5-year-old bear was captured in the Squak Mountain area, where he was spotted raiding garbage, bird feeders and fruit trees dozens of times over nearly three years, according to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
ISSAQUAH, WA
Previously Expelled Eastmont School District Student Part of Group Accused of Trespass, Attempting to Assault SRO

An East Wenatchee youth is facing multiple charges after he and two others were allegedly part of a trespassing complaint Wednesday afternoon that turned violent against police. According to the East Wenatchee Police Department, Eastmont School District reportedly contacted law enforcement after a juvenile that had been expelled from the...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Man Missing From Walla Walla River Front May Have Drowned

A man who went swimming Sunday may have drowned in the Walla Walla River. According to a press release from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office:. The dispatch center received a call reporting a fisherman on the Walla Walla River had gone into the water from the bank and disappeared. The call came through at 5:43 pm on Sunday, May 22nd. Crews from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, Walla Walla County Fire District 5, Pasco Fire Department, and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue responded to the incident. Attempts to locate the missing man were unsuccessful.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
