Power outages in Acadiana
(KLFY) — Severe weather overnight and this morning has caused power outages throughout Acadiana. As of 9:30 this morning, approximately 6,000 customers across SLEMCO, CLECO, and Entergy are without power.
SLEMCO outages number approximately 3,346.
CLECO approximately 990.
Entergy approximately 1,638.
Check with your service provider for details and updates on repairs.
