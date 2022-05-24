Power outages in Acadiana

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department says that the shooting happened on the 2700 block of Erie Street and detectives arrested Kiante Hawkins for negligent injury. The police say that one child grabbed the unattended gun and accidentally shot the four-year-old. ORIGINAL STORY: BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating […]

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO