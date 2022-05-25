Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!
While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
The couple were spotted kissing after Harry’s team won, and Markle’s stylish get-up was snapped by paparazzi. As for the details of her springtime outfit, she donned the skirt-like shorts and a black chunky belt by Khaite, black pumps from celeb-fave brand Aquazzura, and Valentino shades.
To top it all off, the former Suits star added a Cartier watch (that many believe once belonged to her mother-in-law Princess Diana) and added red lipstick (that was later spotted on Harry’s cheek—aww!)
In a cute moment off to the sidelines, Markle kissed her husband and the two noticed a lipstick mark on his cheek. She wiped it off as the two laughed and then Duchess presented Harry and his team with prizes after their win. So cute!
