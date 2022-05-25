ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
Splash News

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.

The couple were spotted kissing after Harry’s team won, and Markle’s stylish get-up was snapped by paparazzi. As for the details of her springtime outfit, she donned the skirt-like shorts and a black chunky belt by Khaite, black pumps from celeb-fave brand Aquazzura, and Valentino shades.

To top it all off, the former Suits star added a Cartier watch (that many believe once belonged to her mother-in-law Princess Diana) and added red lipstick (that was later spotted on Harry’s cheek—aww!)

In a cute moment off to the sidelines, Markle kissed her husband and the two noticed a lipstick mark on his cheek. She wiped it off as the two laughed and then Duchess presented Harry and his team with prizes after their win. So cute!

Comments / 29

Jw_?
2d ago

Anything for attention that one. Who cares. She must stay up late at night thinking of ways to get at the Royals. So trashy.

Reply(3)
5
Angela Begg
1d ago

There not worthy of nothing.They have shown there colours.Nobody should give them the time of day.Meghan was a nobody before..Even Harry has lost his way.Poor Meghan not everyone likes you. She sure took Harry for a ride.I didn't know he was blind.

Reply
2
Angela Begg
1d ago

It's not about what she wears it's who she thinks she is.Go back turning letters.Maybe she can do wheel of Fortune.

Reply
3
