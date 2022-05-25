ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

County commissioners vie for vacant Assembly seat

By Steve Ranson Nevada News Group
Nevada Appeal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo candidates seeking the Assembly District 38 seat squared off on May 17 at Candidates Night, and although many of their responses mirrored each other, they also pointed out their differences on a number of issues that could face the Legislature in its next session. Vida Keller, a real...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Comments / 0

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada polls open for primary election

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Polls are officially open Saturday for voters across Nevada to cast their ballots for their candidates, during the Primary Election season. “It’s a midterm, so you’re voting on a lot of your local elected officials, as well as your statewide offices, so for voters, who usually only come out for presidential elections, I would try to come out and vote in the primary. It’s just as important, and its a great time to get to know your local candidates, see who’s on the ballot and to prepare yourself for the general election in November” said Aubrey Rowlatt, Clerk-Recorder for Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City seeks public input on JAC fare adjustments

Carson City and the Regional Transportation Commission are seeking public input on fare increases for the Jump Around Carson transit system. Thanks to federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, JAC has been free since 2020. The city anticipates returning to fares in August with a possible increase in costs. JAC...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson school budget OK’d with $3.2 million deficit

The Carson City School District’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday adopted its final budget for 2022-23 with an opening fund balance of $11.2 million and a deficit of $3.2 million that includes a $1 million contingency. Because it would be the second year of the biennium, factors such as...
CARSON CITY, NV
The Nevada Independent

In pro-choice Nevada, obscure law sends women to prison for late-term pregnancy loss

Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state with the protections from Roe v. Wade enshrined in state law and the majority of Nevadans consistently polling in favor of reproductive rights. But it’s the only state in the country that can imprison people for terminating a pregnancy under certain circumstances, according to Laura FitzSimmons, the Carson City-based lawyer now representing Frazier pro bono. The post In pro-choice Nevada, obscure law sends women to prison for late-term pregnancy loss appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Carson City birth announcements for May 14 to 19, 2022

To Desiree and Christian Thoma of Carson City, Brayden Ryder Thoma, born May 14, 2022, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces. To Faith Thomson and Alec Blansett of Dayton, Elliana Rae Blansett, born May 16, 2022, weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces. To Elizabeth and Alexander Barrera of Dayton, Otto...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson school trustees revise capital improvement plan

The Carson City School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the district’s revised capital improvement plan for fiscal year 2022-23 after the Facilities Master Plan Committee made updates on bond and capital fund opportunities. The ability to move forward on school renovations and refreshing recently underwent some readjustments...
CARSON CITY, NV
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Top GOP gubernatorial candidates in Nevada oppose new gun laws

Top GOP gubernatorial candidates in Nevada oppose new gun laws. All five candidates at a Republican gubernatorial debate said they would oppose any new gun-ownership restrictions in the wake of the Texas school shooting. Front-runner Joe Lombardo, head of the Las Vegas police department who helped investigate the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, said he differed from the others in that he does not advocate a constitutional right to carry a concealed weapon. But each said repeatedly during a Wednesday night debate that the latest tragedy in Texas is more about a lack of mental health resources than gun regulations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
US News and World Report

Nevada Student Says Anonymous Gun Tips Used to Bully Him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A high school honors student in Nevada said in federal court that he’s being bullied by students and harassed by campus administrators who search him for a gun every time someone identifies him on a state hotline that invites anonymous reports of school threats.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Western Nevada motorcycle fatalities rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Local agencies are seeing a sudden rise in serious motorcycle crashes. There have been four major crashes in Reno in the past month... three of those were fatalities. One thing most of these incidents have in common: They are single-vehicle accidents, no other motorists or vehicles are...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights - Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officially its known as the north reno recreation area, Unofficially, it’s called something else. “It was named the Moon Rocks by the locals,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada. About a 40 minute drive from Reno it’s a place that ATV riders can’t get...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Senator Square: Letter to Carson High athletes

To the Carson High Boys Track team, who won the State 5A Academic State Championship for boys Track and Field and was recognized at the meet for that accomplishment May 21. Carson High has won over 90 State Academic Championships in Athletics since the award was instituted. The boys team also had a strong showing in the competition placing ninth out of over 20 5A schools. Several Senators won medals at the State meet including the girls 4 x 200 relay team who placed fifth. This team ran strong all season and consisted of Ava Brehm, Addy Morgan, Annalisa Torres-Morales, and Natalyn Wakeling. The girls 4 x 400 relay team also placed fifth and included Wakeling, Brehm, Mckenna Budd, and Morgan. On the boys side, Nick Batien medaled in the 400 meters placing fourth. Nick capped off his track career at Carson with a bronze medal in the 800 meters as well. Kai Miller headlined the Carson team by winning a gold medal in the pole vault at a height of 15 feet. He also won a bronze medal in the 110 high hurdles setting a personal record of 14.93 seconds. Finally, Zane Ferguson won a bronze medal in discuss with a personal record of 144 feet 2 inches. Congratulations again to all these outstanding athletes and the CHS Track Team. Not to be outdone, congratulations as well to our CHS Swim Team who competed in Las Vegas last week too. The Carson girls team placed sixth out of more than 20 5A schools in Nevada. The Carson boys placed fourth in the state. Medals were won by Nick Melsheimer who placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly. Cole Bennett, Ben Kahue, Austin Shim, and Nick Melsheimer placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay, and Alexandra Nerska placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke. CHS had another strong season for both the boys and girls teams. Great job and great season CHS Swim. We look forward to a new year in Carson Athletics in 2022 - 2023 as teams for next year begin to prepare and conduct off-season programs. Also, CHS has a new boys soccer coach in Pedro Chavez, assisted by Ian Gunn, who are both 2010 CHS graduates. If any students need information on off-season dates and activities this summer, they should come to the athletics office and see Laurie Sheets. Thank you Senators for all the support. ~ Submitted by Carson High School Athletic Director Blair Roman.
CARSON CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Water woes: Regulations tighten as drought worsens

As Memorial Day nears, the Truckee-Tahoe area will be buzzing with tourists looking to enjoy one of the state’s most precious resources. Many of those will be looking to launch boats on Lake Tahoe and enjoy beaches, but with lake levels roughly a foot lower than this time last year, the shoreline has changed a lot in some areas while several boat ramps are closed for the summer due to low water levels.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson City road report for May 30 to June 5, 2022

Road report as of Thursday. The following applies to May 30-June 5:. Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. • Center Drive between Snyder Avenue and Clear Creek Avenue will be closed, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for roadway reconstruction. Use the designated detour route, Clear Creek Avenue and Snyder Avenue.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot project to encourage bikes and scooters in Reno on hold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pilot project to make downtown Reno more vibrant by making it easier for bicycles and scooters to get around will not be finished by this weekend due to supply chain issues, the city of Reno said Friday. The city said the Micromobility Pilot Project could be...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

TRU Development and LMC, A Lennar Company Officially Break Ground

RENO, Nev. Leading Nevada Developer, TRU Development Company, in partnership with LMC, A Lennar Company hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on the APEX @vista, a 360-home apartment development located on a 15.2-acre parcel at 6026 Vista Blvd. in Sparks Nevada. This development will offer 1, 2, & 3-bedroom apartment homes. theAPEX brand signifies a consciously designed community of the future focused on connected communal spaces, tech driven interior amenities, and sustainable building design to be enjoyed with family and friends.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Operation Battle Born’s Ruck to Remember

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a time to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. This Memorial Day weekend will be Ruck to Remember. A group of community members and veterans will trek across Northen Nevada with service member dog tags. People are still able to sign up and honor the meaning of Memorial Day.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Notice from Sheriff Hickox -- Body Found in Lahontan

On May 21st, at approximately 4:40 p.m. the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and notified that the body of an adult male was found floating in Lake Lahontan near Blackbird point. A joint response involving Nevada State Park Rangers and members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area where the body was reported to be floating.
FALLON, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Yacht seized by US Marshals up for auction at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The United State Marshals Service is auctioning off the Sierra Rose, an 85-foot yacht docked at South Lake Tahoe, that it previously seized. Apple Auctioneering Co. will be conducting an online-only auction on behalf of the US Marshals Service starting Tuesday, May 31, and lasting through 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy warns of potential scams this Memorial Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is warning customers of potential scams this Memorial Day weekend, as they tend to see an uptick during the holidays. Common utility scams include individuals falsely representing themselves as NV Energy on the phone, via email or in person and threatening immediate disconnection while demanding immediate payment.
RENO, NV

