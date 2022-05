As we enter a third year of drought, our water sources are critically low. We need to act now to ensure our communities have enough water for the drought. The County of Los Angeles has issued new water restrictions and is requesting all Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts customers to cut back their water usage by 30 percent. Additional penalties for excessive water use may soon be applied if water usage does not decrease, such as water flow restricting devices or prohibition on all outdoor water use.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO