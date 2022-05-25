ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Adopts More Aggressive Water Conservation Measures

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement after the State Water Resources Control Board adopted emergency water conservation regulations today in response to the Governor’s March Executive Order:. “California is facing a drought crisis...

Governor Newsom tested positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO – This morning, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The Governor will continue to work remotely. In accordance with local and state health guidelines, Governor Newsom will remain in isolation at least through Thursday, June 2 and until he tests negative. As outlined in California’s SMARTER Plan, which focuses on testing and treatment, the Governor will test prior to leaving isolation. The Governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately. Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18.
Governor Newsom and Prime Minister Ardern establish new climate partnership

SAN FRANCISCO – Expanding California’s global climate leadership, Governor Gavin Newsom today established a new international climate partnership with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. California and New Zealand signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) to tackle the climate crisis, reduce pollution, and bolster the clean economy, while emphasizing community resilience and partnership with indigenous leaders.
California’s Rent Relief Programs Distribute Over $5 Billion to More Than One Million Residents

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California’s state and local rent relief programs have hit a major milestone with over $5 billion having been distributed to help more than 1.2 million Californians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic stay stably housed. The Governor’s California Blueprint May Revision proposes an additional $2.7 billion in emergency rental assistance for eligible applicants who applied through March 31, creating a total $8.1 billion investment.
LA County summer Beach Bus between the AV and Santa Monica Beach

Los Angeles County’s summer Beach Bus between the Antelope Valley and Santa Monica Beach resumes Monday, May 30, and continues through Labor Day, according to the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger. Buses operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus Memorial Day and Labor Day. Buses depart from Walt Troth...
