Carson City, NV

Area graduates including Jump Start students receive diplomas

By Staff Report
Nevada Appeal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraduates have been anxiously waiting for this day. As last-minute preparations are performed for Thursday’s Western Nevada College’s drive-through commencement ceremony on the Fallon campus, graduates are counting down the minutes until they can celebrate their academic accomplishments. Attendance to the Parade of Graduates ceremony format that...

Nevada Appeal

Senator Square: Letter to Carson High athletes

To the Carson High Boys Track team, who won the State 5A Academic State Championship for boys Track and Field and was recognized at the meet for that accomplishment May 21. Carson High has won over 90 State Academic Championships in Athletics since the award was instituted. The boys team also had a strong showing in the competition placing ninth out of over 20 5A schools. Several Senators won medals at the State meet including the girls 4 x 200 relay team who placed fifth. This team ran strong all season and consisted of Ava Brehm, Addy Morgan, Annalisa Torres-Morales, and Natalyn Wakeling. The girls 4 x 400 relay team also placed fifth and included Wakeling, Brehm, Mckenna Budd, and Morgan. On the boys side, Nick Batien medaled in the 400 meters placing fourth. Nick capped off his track career at Carson with a bronze medal in the 800 meters as well. Kai Miller headlined the Carson team by winning a gold medal in the pole vault at a height of 15 feet. He also won a bronze medal in the 110 high hurdles setting a personal record of 14.93 seconds. Finally, Zane Ferguson won a bronze medal in discuss with a personal record of 144 feet 2 inches. Congratulations again to all these outstanding athletes and the CHS Track Team. Not to be outdone, congratulations as well to our CHS Swim Team who competed in Las Vegas last week too. The Carson girls team placed sixth out of more than 20 5A schools in Nevada. The Carson boys placed fourth in the state. Medals were won by Nick Melsheimer who placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly. Cole Bennett, Ben Kahue, Austin Shim, and Nick Melsheimer placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay, and Alexandra Nerska placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke. CHS had another strong season for both the boys and girls teams. Great job and great season CHS Swim. We look forward to a new year in Carson Athletics in 2022 - 2023 as teams for next year begin to prepare and conduct off-season programs. Also, CHS has a new boys soccer coach in Pedro Chavez, assisted by Ian Gunn, who are both 2010 CHS graduates. If any students need information on off-season dates and activities this summer, they should come to the athletics office and see Laurie Sheets. Thank you Senators for all the support. ~ Submitted by Carson High School Athletic Director Blair Roman.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City birth announcements for May 14 to 19, 2022

To Desiree and Christian Thoma of Carson City, Brayden Ryder Thoma, born May 14, 2022, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces. To Faith Thomson and Alec Blansett of Dayton, Elliana Rae Blansett, born May 16, 2022, weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces. To Elizabeth and Alexander Barrera of Dayton, Otto...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson school trustees revise capital improvement plan

The Carson City School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the district’s revised capital improvement plan for fiscal year 2022-23 after the Facilities Master Plan Committee made updates on bond and capital fund opportunities. The ability to move forward on school renovations and refreshing recently underwent some readjustments...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights - Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officially its known as the north reno recreation area, Unofficially, it’s called something else. “It was named the Moon Rocks by the locals,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada. About a 40 minute drive from Reno it’s a place that ATV riders can’t get...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson school budget OK’d with $3.2 million deficit

The Carson City School District’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday adopted its final budget for 2022-23 with an opening fund balance of $11.2 million and a deficit of $3.2 million that includes a $1 million contingency. Because it would be the second year of the biennium, factors such as...
CARSON CITY, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Goes Back To Senior Year

It’s Graduation time in Las Vegas, and the rest of Nevada. Time to move forward, and look back on wht will be some of the best – and simplest – times of your life. Ten, twenty, thirty years down the road it will still seem like yesterday that you wore that outfit, and that hairstyle, and dated THAT person!
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Parents raise money to help ex-director of closed preschool open her own

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been almost a month since Damonte Ranch KinderCare closed after receiving multiple resignations from teachers. Now, local parents are coming together to help the former administrator of the preschool open her own center. Before KinderCare took over operations of the school on Prototype Drive...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City seeks public input on JAC fare adjustments

Carson City and the Regional Transportation Commission are seeking public input on fare increases for the Jump Around Carson transit system. Thanks to federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, JAC has been free since 2020. The city anticipates returning to fares in August with a possible increase in costs. JAC...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

JoAnne Skelly: More for the bees

Last week I wrote about bees and pollinators to get ready for Pollinator Month in June. Gillian Kerr, long-time beekeeper, and Linda Groves, master beekeeper, answered more of my questions about beekeeping. Who can a home gardener call if they want to put bees in their yard? And what should...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

‘The Purple Avocado’ – a treasure of extraordinary value

Unexpected money is always the best of surprises. “This is Sue at the Purple Avocado and I have $24 for you from the sale of your book (“The Inside Story”). You can pick it up at any time just not on Sunday or Monday.” Wonderful news except we live in Smith Valley and the Purple Avocado is in the heart of Carson City. Twenty minutes later Randy, our son calls. He lives in Reno. “Would you be available for lunch today?” Ah ha, a plan evolves and we meet at the Purple Avocado.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Operation Battle Born’s Ruck to Remember

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a time to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. This Memorial Day weekend will be Ruck to Remember. A group of community members and veterans will trek across Northen Nevada with service member dog tags. People are still able to sign up and honor the meaning of Memorial Day.
RENO, NV
CARSON CITY, NV

