An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children and a teacher and wounding others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. And it came just 10 days after a gunman in body armor killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities say was a racist attack.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO