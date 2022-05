Elvin Luis passed away May 22, 2022, at the age of 84 years young. Born February 12, 1938, he was the second of three children at the family dairy farm. He grew up learning his work ethic from his Portuguese immigrant parents by working on the dairy farm from a very young age. Driving from the time he was 14, it was a natural progression that he would eventually become a truck driver. He drove long-haul trucks for several years before landing his job at Louisiana Pacific. In 1957 he married Shirley Lampley, and over the course of their marriage, they had two children, David Sr. and Richard Luis. The marriage ended, and they remained friends, co-parenting their children when this was nonexistent.

